Industry Veteran Greg Farrington Joins the FundGuard Sales Team
Latest Hire Underscores the Company’s Fast-Expanding Footprint Across North America
The entire industry is at a pivotal turning point and the center simply won’t hold without a complete, ground up, front to back transformation that is digital to the core.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FundGuard, the AI-powered SaaS investment management and asset servicing enterprise platform, announced today that former BNY Mellon and S&P sales leader, Greg Farrington has joined its global sales organization. Farrington brings nearly three decades of financial services and enterprise software sales experience to FundGuard’s seasoned leadership team and will be responsible for accelerating the company’s revenue through expansion of new and existing channels while contributing to the company’s global growth strategy.
— Greg Farrington
Prior to joining FundGuard, Farrington worked as a commercial strategy lead and a global head of sales in S&P Global’s Software Solutions business. He spent a majority of his career at BNY Mellon as part of the Eagle Investment Systems sales organization. During the earlier part of his career, Farrington worked in fund operations at Investors Bank & Trust, as well as Scudder Kemper Investments. This early experience in back-office operations was the launchpad for his ongoing success selling to the world’s largest asset managers and fund administrators.
“The entire industry is at a pivotal turning point and the center simply won’t hold without a complete, ground up, front to back transformation that is digital to the core,” said Farrington. “I’ve joined FundGuard because they are at the helm of driving this much-needed change and are already transforming the future of investment accounting by delivering on promises that would be a non-starter for current legacy systems.”
“We are incredibly thrilled to have Greg join the team and contribute his talent and experience to our already unmatched lineup of business development executives,” said John Lehner, President, FundGuard. “His expertise, enthusiasm and talent will enrich our unwavering growth commitments to our partners and investors, while his roots in Boston will solidify the expansion of FundGuard’s business operations in New York, Boston and Toronto.”
The addition of Farrington to FundGuard’s leadership team follows the company’s July announcement highlighting other key hires and major growth milestones over the last 12 months.
About FundGuard
FundGuard is a next-generation SaaS platform for investment management and administration, powered by AI. Their offering helps asset managers and fund administrators to manage mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, insurance products, and pension funds, supporting digital transformation, operations automation, AI-based insights, resiliency, and migration to the cloud. FundGuard is backed by strategic partners including Citi and State Street, venture firms Blumberg Capital, LionBird Ventures, and Team8 Capital among others, as well as industry executives Heidi Miller, Jack Klinck, Jay Mandelbaum and others. Please visit www.fundguard.com.
