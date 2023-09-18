FUNDGUARD OPENS LONDON OFFICE AND ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC HIRES
Global Footprint Continues to Expand as FundGuard Brings its Transformative Investment Accounting Platform to the European Market
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FundGuard, the AI-powered, cloud-native SaaS investment accounting platform, has announced the launch of their London office, complemented by strategic commercial appointments. This global expansion will amplify FundGuard's reach, cultivating enhanced engagements across Europe, while creating avenues for clients and partners worldwide.
— Lior Yogev, CEO, FundGuard
Building upon established client relationships and partnerships in the region, FundGuard's expanded presence introduces pioneering technology and operational industry expertise to the European markets. This step also offers local support and insights, catering to the evolving landscape of regulations and investment products for the firm’s clients operating across Europe.
Commenting on the development, FundGuard CEO Lior Yogev, said: "The opening of FundGuard’s inaugural European office in London is a significant milestone. London remains a vibrant center for finance, technology, and culture. With solid connections to the financial services ecosystem of the U.K. and European markets, our expanded team and new office underscore our dedication to current and prospective clients in this region.”
The company has also announced the appointments of Antony Slee as Sales Director and Ravi Patel as Sales Engineering Director to spearhead local commercial initiatives. With decades of collective experience in financial services and enterprise software sales, Slee and Patel are key additions to FundGuard’s global team. In their roles, they will propel revenue generation through the expansion of new and existing channels, aligned with the company’s overarching global growth strategy.
FundGuard President John Lehner said: “The inclusion of Antony and Ravi in our growing global team, alongside the establishment of our London office, will streamline interaction with current global and European clients, and strengthens our ability to engage more efficiently with present and future clients and partners across Europe.”
Both Slee and Patel hail from some of the world’s leading financial organizations and technology solutions, with proven track records of leading successful business development and transformation programs across the globe.
Together with their offices in New York, Tel Aviv and Toronto, as well as the recently launched Boston office in July 2023, FundGuard's international footprint has notably expanded. The company anticipates continued growth into additional financial services hubs in the coming years.
John Lehner, Ravi Patel and Antony Slee will attend this year’s InvestOps EU and ALFI London Cocktail events, taking place the week of October 16 in London. The company is sponsoring both events.
About FundGuard
FundGuard is a next-generation investment accounting SaaS platform that is powered by AI. FundGuard helps asset managers and fund administrators to manage mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, insurance products, and pension funds, supporting digital transformation, operations automation, AI-based insights, resiliency, and migration to the cloud. FundGuard is backed by strategic partners including Citi and State Street Corp, venture firms Blumberg Capital, LionBird Ventures, and Team8 Capital among others, as well as industry executives Heidi Miller, Jack Klinck, Jay Mandelbaum and others.
