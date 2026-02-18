ProPlaintiff Named Finalist for 2026 AZ Inno Fire Awards

ProPlaintiff Announced as Inno Fire Awards Finalist DocGen by ProPlaintiff helps personal injury attorneys draft legal documents in minutes, giving them more time to focus on their clients and cases.

AI-native legal technology platform recognized among Arizona's most promising startups during AZ Tech Week

This recognition validates our mission to empower personal injury law firms with AI-native technology that actually works. We built ProPlaintiff to be a force multiplier.” — Jason Turnquist (Co-Founder)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProPlaintiff, an AI-native legal technology platform revolutionizing personal injury case management, has been selected as a finalist for the Phoenix Business Journal's 2026 AZ Inno Fire Awards presented by the Arizona Commerce Authority The Fire Awards recognize Arizona's most innovative and high-growth startups, celebrating the entrepreneurs and companies driving the state's thriving technology ecosystem.The award ceremony will take place on April 8, 2026, at the Phoenix Art Museum in downtown Phoenix, held in conjunction with AZ Tech Week."The Fire Awards are the premier awards program for AZ Inno, the statewide online publication that is the go-to source for information about fast-track startups," according to the Phoenix Business Journal.Being named a finalist places ProPlaintiff among the most promising technology companies contributing to Arizona's reputation as a national hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.ProPlaintiff is transforming personal injury law through intelligent automation. The platform enables law firms to automate case management, draft demand letters, build medical chronologies, analyze evidence, generate legal documents, and consult with an AI paralegal—all from one intuitive, AI-native platform. The result: an 80% increase in law firm efficiency while maintaining complete attorney oversight and control."This recognition validates our mission to empower personal injury law firms with AI-native technology that actually works. We built ProPlaintiff to be a force multiplier," said ProPlaintiff co-founder, Jason Turnquist.ProPlaintiff has already achieved significant milestones, including winning the Arizona Innovation Challenge as well as securing a strategic partnership with attorney Bob Goldwater as an angel investor and advisor. The platform's AI-native architecture—built from the ground up with artificial intelligence at its core—sets it apart in the legal technology landscape.About ProPlaintiffProPlaintiff is a purpose-built case management platform designed specifically for personal injury law firms. The platform automates repetitive tasks, including case intake, demand letter drafting, medical chronology creation, evidence analysis, and legal document generation.About AZ InnoAZ Inno is the leading online publication covering Arizona's startup and technology ecosystem. As part of the American City Business Journals network, AZ Inno delivers daily news, insights, and analysis about fast-track startups, emerging entrepreneurs, and the innovation economy across Arizona. The Fire Awards recognize the state's most promising startups and entrepreneurial leaders.

