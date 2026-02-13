ProPlaintiff.ai Welcomes Attorney Bob Goldwater as Angel Investor and Advisor

Bob Goldwater Joins ProPlaintiff as a Strategic Partner and Angel Investor Build winning cases faster than ever before with an AI paralegal trained on 6.7 million case files.

Nationally recognized personal injury attorney brings decades of litigation expertise to AI-powered case management platform

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProPlaintiff.ai is proud to announce that nationally recognized personal injury attorney Bob Goldwater has joined the company as an angel investor and strategic advisor.For more than 20 years, Goldwater has built what many consider the gold standard of injury law. As founder of the Goldwater Law Firm, he has dedicated his career to helping individuals harmed by defective drugs, dangerous products, and catastrophic injuries secure the justice and compensation they deserve.At ProPlaintiff.ai, we are building the next generation of personal injury law case management software — powered by agentic AI designed specifically for plaintiff firms.With headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, and a nationwide presence, Goldwater has built a powerful network of physicians, drug experts, accident professionals, and litigation specialists to ensure his clients receive compelling evidence and maximum recovery.That same philosophy is what drives the evolution of legal AI tools at ProPlaintiff.The legal AI software market is crowded. But most AI tools weren’t built by plaintiff attorneys, and they weren’t built for the unique complexity of injury litigation.Goldwater understands firsthand that the administrative burden slowing firms down demands precision in medical chronologies, compelling AI-generated demand letters, better case communication workflows, and smarter AI media analysis tools to navigate modern litigation effectively.His insight will help shape ProPlaintiff.ai’s continued development as the best AI for legal drafting, case management, and litigation support in the plaintiff space.Goldwater’s mission has always been simple: help as many injured people as possible get the money they deserve.Empower plaintiff firms with AI for lawyers that removes administrative friction, automates legal document generation, and increases case value without sacrificing control.By integrating intelligent agents into case management, we empower firms to automate demand letter drafting, streamline medical record review, enhance litigation strategy, surface firm-wide performance insights, and improve client communication—all from a unified platform.The result? More efficiency. Stronger cases. Higher settlements. Better client experiences.That compassion and the belief that legal work changes lives, is something we deeply respect.Technology should never replace the human element of plaintiff advocacy. It should enhance it.With Bob Goldwater joining ProPlaintiff.ai as an advisor, we strengthen our commitment to building AI litigation tools that serve lawyers.The next generation of plaintiff firms will be AI-native.About ProPlaintiff.aiProPlaintiff.ai is the leading AI-powered case management platform built exclusively for personal injury law firms. Our agentic AI technology automates demand letter drafting, medical record review, litigation strategy development, and client communication—empowering plaintiff attorneys to handle more cases, maximize settlement values, and deliver exceptional client experiences. By removing administrative friction and enhancing attorney capabilities, ProPlaintiff.ai enables firms to focus on what matters most: securing justice and maximum compensation for injured clients. Learn more at ProPlaintiff.ai.About Goldwater Law FirmFounded by nationally recognized personal injury attorney Bob Goldwater, Goldwater Law Firm has spent more than 20 years representing individuals harmed by defective drugs, dangerous products, and catastrophic injuries. With headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, and a nationwide presence, the firm has built a powerful network of medical experts, drug specialists, accident reconstruction professionals, and litigation specialists to build compelling cases and secure maximum recovery for clients. Goldwater Law Firm's mission is simple: help as many injured people as possible get the justice and compensation they deserve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.