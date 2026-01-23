21st Century HealthCare, Inc. Announces Launch of Direct-to-Consumer E-commerce Store

21st Century Vitamins launches D2C eCommerce store on Shopify

Expanding Digital Access to Trusted Vitamins and Supplements with Fyresite Partnership

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 21st Century HealthCare, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-quality vitamins and supplements with over 35 years of industry experience, is proud to announce the launch of its first direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce store . Developed in collaboration with Fyresite Website Development, the new online platform provides consumers with direct access to the company's complete range of trusted wellness products.This milestone reflects 21st Century HealthCare's ongoing commitment to supporting consumer wellness by offering convenient access to premium vitamins and supplements. The DTC store enables the company to engage directly with health-conscious customers, enhancing brand storytelling, customer education, and data-driven marketing efforts while continuing to serve wholesale partners.Key Features of the New E-commerce Store:User-friendly navigation designed for an optimal shopping experienceDetailed product information including ingredients, benefits, and usage instructionsEducational resources on nutritional supplements and wellnessExclusive product bundles and special offers available only through the DTC storeSubscription options for convenient, regular deliveriesMobile optimization for seamless on-the-go shoppingStreamlined checkout for hassle-free purchasingConsumers shopping through the 21st Century HealthCare e-commerce store will benefit from exclusive offers and promotional discounts not available on other retail platforms. These offerings provide added value while allowing customers to purchase directly from a trusted manufacturer.Jason Turnquist, CEO of Fyresite, commented, "21st Century HealthCare is a great example of a legacy manufacturer adapting to the modern commerce landscape," said Jason Turnquist, CEO at Fyresite. "By leveraging Shopify Plus, we were able to build a flexible, high-performance DTC store that sets them up for long-term growth and deeper customer engagement."Kirk Neal, CEO of 21st Century HealthCare, stated, "For over 35 years, 21st Century HealthCare has provided trusted vitamins and supplements by upholding the highest standards of quality in every product we offer. Our new e-commerce store extends our commitment to supporting your wellness every step of the way by providing direct access to our complete product line. From sourcing the finest ingredients to rigorous testing and production processes, we ensure that every product meets our stringent quality benchmarks. This direct-to-consumer platform allows us to better serve our customers with the same dedication they have trusted for decades."The new online store offers an extensive range of products, including vitamins, minerals, herbal supplements, and specialty formulations. The company provides gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly options to accommodate diverse dietary needs.For more information and to shop the full product line, visit www.21stCenturyVitamins.com About 21st Century HealthCare, Inc.With over 35 years of experience, 21st Century HealthCare, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of vitamins and nutritional supplements. Based in Tempe, Arizona, the company is dedicated to producing high-quality, affordable supplements that support overall wellness. All products are manufactured in facilities adhering to strict quality control standards.About FyresiteFyresite is a Tempe-based Shopify Plus agency specializing in strategy, design, and development of premium e-commerce experiences. Fyresite helps established brands leverage digital commerce to drive growth and customer engagement through scalable, conversion-optimized storefronts.

