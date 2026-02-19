Nebraska Warehouse Joins Team DCA

Team DCA, a national USA network of 'regional best' 3PLs (3rd party logistics providers) Tamara Draeger CEO of Nebraska Warehouse Mike Holland

Woman Owned 3PL Serves Midwest with Warehousing, Trucking, Brokerage

I know Nebraska Warehouse will be a smaller player in this nationwide network, but I also know we will come in and show up big. That’s what we do in our business and what I intend to do in DCA.” — Tamara Draeger, CEO of Nebraska Warehouse

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Distribution Centers of America (DCA) is proud to announce that Nebraska Warehouse has joined the nationwide network of ‘regional best’ 3PLs. Woman owned since 2022, Nebraska Warehouse is headquartered in Omaha, NE and operates approximately 500,000 sq ft of operating capacity.“DCA membership is by invitation only,” said Mike Holland, DCA president, “and we are proud to be joined in the midwestern region with as successful a family-owned business as Nebraska Warehouse.” Tamara Draeger , CEO of Nebraska Warehouse and owner since 2022, candidly shared, “I know Nebraska Warehouse will be one of the smaller players in this nationwide network, but I also know we will come in and show up big. That’s what we do in our business and what I intend to do in DCA.”Ms. Draeger is also CEO of Omaha headquartered Cannonball Express, the trucking company and The Junction which providers brokerage services. Look for Tamara as a panelist on next month’s ‘Women in Warehousing’ panel at the IWLA Expo in San Antonio, Texas.About Nebraska WarehouseFounded nearly 70 years ago, Nebraska Warehouse is a family-owned and operated logistics provider headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska—strategically located in the heart of the United States. Its central position enables efficient, cost-effective warehousing and distribution services to customers nationwide.Nebraska Warehouse operates food-grade, non-hazardous facilities throughout the Omaha metropolitan area. Services include public and contract warehousing, as well as comprehensive third- and fourth-party logistics (3PL and 4PL) solutions. The company’s footprint consists primarily of dry and ambient storage, complemented by approximately 75,000 square feet of temperature-controlled space. Nebraska Warehouse shares its headquarters with its sister companies: Cannonball Express, a predominantly refrigerated, asset-based transportation provider, and The Junction, a full-service freight brokerage managing a wide range of transportation needs. Together, the three companies deliver integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions across the United States. As a proud member of the DCA family of companies, Nebraska Warehouse is committed to operating safely and efficiently while delivering exceptional service to every customer.About Team DCAFor 30+ years the US’ leading warehousing logistics marketing organization, Distribution Centers of America (DCA) is recognized for service excellence throughout its national network of member companies. Together operating more than 30 million square feet of strategically located warehouse capacity, each member company is a leader in its regional market, providing warehousing, logistics and fulfillment services responsive to the needs of global companies and committed to customer success in that region. For more go to www.teamdca.com

