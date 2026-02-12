ISSIP Welcomes 28 Additional Ambassadors for 2026

Bringing the total to 146 Current ISSIP Ambassadors to Peer Organizations, Innovation Centers, Initiatives, Journals, and Conferences

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP) welcomed twenty-eight (28) new Ambassadors on its semi-annual Progress Call with ISSIP Board of Directors January 28, 2026.ISSIP’s ‘ Ambassador Program ,’ established in 2014, provides a channel for ISSIP members involved in other organizations or peer entities to liaise and share information back to the ISSIP community of practice, in person, online and as a representative of ISSIP in social media, including ISSIP's popular (private) discussion group.In 2022 the global non-profit advancing service innovation of benefit to people, business and society named a lead for this important program, Christine Ouyang of IBM, who facilitates semi-annual planning sessions for ambassadors to explore topics for ISSIP events, publications, and research and development focus. (Dr. Ouyang was recently elected as ISSIP's Vice President for 2026.)Ambassadors are empowered to leverage ISSIP programs and platform to explore topics of interest to their organizations in panel discussions or series of explorations. These Ambassador hosted events are virtual forums for discussion on topics important to an ISSIP Ambassador, who invites panelists and moderators, supported by ISSIP leadership and platforms. All are recorded and available on ISSIP’s YouTube channel often along with ISSIP’s Slideshare presentations and documents. 2025 examples include the three event ‘Roundtable on Systems of Service Series’ led by ISSIP Ambassadors David Ing and Gary Metcalf, and the Content Evolution ‘ISSIP Treasure Hunt’ which was an online 24/7 global, strategic brainstorming event led by Kevin Clark.Historically, ISSIP Ambassadors have been a primary source for encouraging organizations to make annual ISSIP Excellence in Service Award nominations as well as encouraging authors to write ISSIP Business Expert Press (BEP) books on topics of interest to the community."We’re very much looking to an engaging 2026 of knowledge-sharing with these highly-accomplished global service innovation professionals," said ISSIP Vice President & Ambassadors Program Chair Christine Ouyang of IBM.

