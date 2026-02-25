ISSIP Appoints Two New Board Directors for 2026-2027 Service

Jeffrey Borek of IBM and Jens Neuhüttler of Fraunhofer Institute bring service science and innovation leadership to global non-profit

We welcome Jeffrey and Jens, who have been engaged ISSIP contributors for years, and bring a strong combination of service science and fresh thinking to our transforming organization for the AI age.” — Haluk Demirkan, Principal Amazon Scientist, UW Prof and President of ISSIP

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the global non-profit advancing innovation to better serve people, business, and society, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Borek, of IBM and Jens Neuhüttler to the ISSIP Board of Directors Jeffrey Borek is an experienced technology executive driving results through technology leadership, ecosystem engagement, and collaborative execution. He has excellent cross-functional team skills which develop and drive business strategies. Highly regarded by clients, colleagues, and business partners for software industry knowledge, relationship skills, and the ability to drive ambitious goals in a highly competitive marketplace, In January 2026, he was appointed to Product Management & Head of Open Agentic Alliances, WW Program Director, Software Group for IBM where he’s served for 29 years. Jeffrey often serves internationally as an open source AI/augmented intelligence keynote speaker. Based in Seattle, WA, Jeffrey has been a Rotary member since 2000, President of Seattle 4 during the pandemic, and a dedicated Rotarian in many capacities before his election to District Governor for this 2025/26 Rotary Year. He joined the line of 5030 Governors in the fall of 2022, which was announced by the first female President of Rotary International, Jennifer Jones. Jeff holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the UW and an MBA from Seattle University. Jeff lives on Mercer Island with his wife of 28 years Kellis. Jeff and Kellis were both born in the Pacific NW and have a son, Jackson William Borek. Kellis is part of the executive leadership team at Archbright, a membership-based organization providing HR, safety, and legal compliance services in the western US as their Vice President Labor & Legal Services & General Counsel, and recently joined the Mercer Island Rotary Club.Dr. Jens Neuhüttler heads the Research and Innovation Center “Cognitive Service Systems” at the Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Engineering IAO in Heilbronn and Stuttgart. The center focuses on the systematic development of AI-supported service innovations and data-driven business models across industries. Jens is widely recognized for his research on Smart Service Systems and the application of AI in service systems, bridging technological advances with service delivery and customer experiences. Currently, his research addresses Service Sovereignty in the age of AI ecosystems. Jens Neuhüttler holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hohenheim and a Doctor of Engineering from the University of Stuttgart. He was a Visiting Research Fellow at the University of Cambridge (UK), lectures at several universities, and is actively involved in international conference communities. Among other distinctions, he has received the ISSIP Best Paper Award at the Human Side of Service Engineering Conference in 2016 and 2022."We welcome Jeffrey and Jens, who have been actively engaged ISSIP contributors for years, and bring a strong combination of service science and fresh thinking to our transforming organization for the AI age. Also, our gratitude to Jeff Welser of IBM and Vanita Wells of On Tap Consulting who step down from the Board, after serving well for two-year terms," Haluk Demirkan, Principal Amazon Scientist, Prof at University of Washington and President of ISSIP.About ISSIPA diverse, inclusive and growing community of innovators, founded in 2012 by major IT companies and respected university partners, the International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (ISSIP - pronounced ‘eye-Zip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, which has become a global community of thousands of individuals in 76 countries. Through its programs and platform, ISSIP advances innovation to benefit people, business, and society, and is recognized for the power of its regular Events, Ambassador collaborations and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more, please go to www.issip.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.