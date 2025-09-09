Freightera Celebrates Trucking Week 2025 and Back to School Season with Record Emissions Reductions
Freightera celebrates truckers and continues to reduce freight emissions, supporting a sustainable future. Learn more at freightera.com. #TruckingWeek
By integrating SmartWay™-verified emissions data, partnering with rail carriers for long-haul freight, and collaborating with Purolator for lower- and zero-emission first- and last-mile logistics, Freightera empowers carriers and shippers to build a greener future. “We’re proud to partner with trucking companies leading the transition to a sustainable economy,” said CEO Eric Beckwitt. “Our platform proves that lower-emission trucking is both achievable and profitable.” Freightera’s CO2e Savings badge, launched in 2021, guides shippers to carriers with up to 72% lower emissions, based on EPA and rail data. Remarkably, over 80% of the time, the lowest-cost option is also the greenest.
From school supplies to classroom furniture, Freightera ensures goods move with less environmental impact. Join Freightera this Trucking Week to explore how easy it is to ship smarter and greener. Get instant LTL and FTL freight quotes at freightera.com and join the movement for greener shipping.
About Freightera
Freightera is the automated freight marketplace for businesses who want lower shipping costs, easier logistics, and a cleaner future. The platform delivers instant access to billions of fixed-cost freight rates across North America, with SmartWay™-verified emissions data integrated into every quote. With over 25,000 customers and a track record of growth and profitability, Freightera is one of the most capital-efficient and impactful companies in freight automation and climate logistics.
Freightera has received the Deloitte Technology Fast 50, The Globe and Mail Top Growing Companies, and Changemaker Award. Visit freightera.com to learn more.
