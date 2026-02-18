Local Businesses Rally to Save Edmonds’ Christmas Tree Lighting Tradition

Edmonds businesses unite to save the city’s Christmas tree lighting, preserving a cherished holiday tradition and drawing a record downtown crowd.

— Alex kilby

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it became apparent that Edmonds' annual Christmas tree lighting wouldn't take place this year, a long-standing holiday tradition appeared to be at risk. What followed instead was a rapid, community-led effort that brought local businesses together to ensure the event went on as planned.

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, which partners closely with the city on community events, reached out to its local business network seeking help. Among those contacted was Alex Kilby, owner of That 1 Painter Seattle, who had recently opened his business and was eager to support the community he serves.

Kilby connected with another Edmonds-based business, Westerly, and together they committed to covering the remaining gaps needed to light the tree. As word spread, additional community members stepped forward to help.

Patrick of P Walkers Inc.—a fishing boat captain widely known throughout the Pacific Northwest for his commercial Christmas light installations—volunteered his expertise after learning about the effort. His experience proved critical as the group worked against a firm deadline: the tree lighting date had already been publicly announced.

One major logistical challenge remained—accessing the height of the tree. Miller’s Rent All contributed significantly by donating equipment needed to complete the installation safely and on time.

With multiple moving pieces and limited time, the group coordinated efforts quickly to ensure everything was completed ahead of the scheduled lighting. Once the tree was finished, organizers were asked if the decorative poles throughout town could also be lit. While the original group no longer had the capacity to take on additional work, other local business owners stepped in, pooling donations and resources to complete the pole lighting in a single day.

The result was a seamless event that drew a record crowd to downtown Edmonds for the Christmas tree lighting—without interruption to a tradition many residents look forward to each year.

“Saving the Christmas tree lighting wasn’t about lights, it was about preserving a tradition that means something to families across Edmonds,” said Alex Kilby. “When the community comes together with the right mindset and spirit, incredible things can happen, this was Edmonds at its very best.”

The Edmonds Christmas tree lighting proceeded as scheduled, made possible through coordinated efforts among local businesses and community partners who provided time, resources, and support. The collaboration ensured the continuation of a long-standing holiday event despite budget limitations, drawing a large turnout from residents and visitors alike.

