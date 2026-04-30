That 1 Painter Seeks Nominations for 'Quiet Heroes' to Receive Free Professional Painting Makeovers

Codie Sanchez, Tommy Lane of That 1 Painter Sacramento, and Maryanne Roberto of Elder-Well gearing up to paint. Natalie Alyn Lind helping to transform Elder-Well in Santa Monica, CA Steven meeting with Tara Thornton of Isaiah 117 House in Austin, TX

Always remember, just be kind and give back.” — Steven Montgomery

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That 1 Painter is mobilizing a massive, nationwide effort that proves that great neighborhoods start with great neighbors. The nation's fastest-growing painting franchise officially launched its 2026 Paint It Forward campaign, pledging over $1 million to provide deserving families, nonprofits, and small businesses across the U.S. with professional painting makeovers at absolutely no cost to them. The company needs your help identifying local heroes who are most in need of a fresh start.

"We believe strongly that we can help change a life by simply transforming a space," says Steven Montgomery, CEO and founder of That 1 Painter. "Paint It Forward is deeply important to us and engrained in who we are as a company. Always remember, just be kind and give back."



That 1 Painter's Paint It Forward 2026 campaign is predicated on the simple belief that changing lives takes action, not just words. In an increasingly anti-social world, the company is making a bold stand and asking that people put down their phones and look around their community for those that are hurting.



The Nationwide Search for Quiet Heroes

That 1 Painter is inviting Americans to nominate the “quiet heroes” in their communities—people who devote their time and resources to helping others while their own homes need care. The company operates in over 130 markets nationwide, and will be donating 100% of labor, materials, and craftsmanship at zero cost to the recipient. All nominations must be submitted by May 22.



How to Submit a Nomination

Nominations are being accepted at that1painter.com/paint-it-forward. Nominators must provide a compelling story of why the recipient deserves a fresh start with a fresh coat of paint.



About That 1 Painter

That 1 Painter is the nation's fastest-growing residential and commercial painting franchise specializing in premium craftsmanship and community generosity. The brand is redefining the painting industry through revolutionary systems and exceptional customer experience through its 18 offered services. That 1 Painter is driven by a core belief in giving back to the community and leverages its national scale through its annual Paint It Forward initiative, donating professional labor and materials to those who need it the most.

For more information, visit that1painter.com.

Paint It Forward 2026

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