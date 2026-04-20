Woman-Owned 'That 1 Painter Treasure Valley' Dominates Idaho’s Best Awards with Third Consecutive Win

The That 1 Painter Treasure Valley team celebrates at the Idaho's Best awards banquet. 2026 Idaho's Best Gold Badge 2026 Idaho's Best Treasure Valley That 1 Painter Treasure Valley Idaho's Best

Woman-owned That 1 Painter Treasure Valley sweeps the 2026 Idaho’s Best awards, recognized for premier craftsmanship and its "Paint It Forward" charity program.

My team and I love serving our community, and we strive to do so with kindness and excellence every day.” — Ruth Brinton

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a traditionally male-dominated industry, Ruth Brinton’s That 1 Painter Treasure Valley is rewriting the script. For the third year in a row, the company has been named Idaho’s Best Painting Company (2024, 2025, and 2026), while also sweeping the top honors as the Best Painting Company in the Treasure Valley.

The honor is especially fulfilling since Idaho’s Best structures itself in a way where the top spot cannot be bought. The winners are determined through a meticulous process of community nominations, number of 5-star Google reviews for the prior 12 months only, and BBB standing followed by public voting. It presents itself as a milestone achievement not only in the valley, but anywhere in the nation, for a woman-owned business to sweep these categories for not one, not two, but three consecutive years.

Leading with a Better Focus

Since the company's founding, Ruth Brinton has differentiated That 1 Painter Treasure Valley by maintaining a focus on "the human element" of the trades. She prioritizes strong communication and detailed craftsmanship over an aggressive and impersonal scaling model.

“My team and I love serving our community, and we strive to do so with kindness and excellence every day.” says Ruth Brinton. “It is an immense honor to be recognized as Idaho's Best Painter 2026 Gold Winner and the Best Painter in the Treasure Valley. We are incredibly grateful to our amazing community and customers, to our entire team, and to God.”

Setting the Standard in Treasure Valley

Winning awards is nice and the recognition of overall excellence is welcome, but the company’s reputation is built on its expertise in specialized professional painting services. That 1 Painter Treasure Valley has become the benchmark for high- end cabinet refinishing, expert color consultation, and premier interior and exterior painting. Additionally they are lead paint renovator, a necessity for many of the Valley’s historic homes.

A Commitment to "Paint It Forward"

Brinton’s influence is felt by more than just her customers. A cornerstone of the company’s belief is its "Paint It Forward" initiative, a program that is dedicated to providing free painting services to local families, non-profits, and individuals in need. Having completed seven of these with more on the horizon, Ruth has expressed her heartfelt commitment to helping those in need.

About That 1 Painter Treasure Valley

That 1 Painter Treasure Valley is a proud, woman-owned, local business that serves both homeowners and commercial clients throughout Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and the surrounding area. With a strict dedication to elevating the standard of professional painting, the company thrives through a combination of expert craftsmanship and a world-class customer experience.

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