Pink's Windows Surpasses 100 Locations Nationwide in Q1 2026

Pink's Windows Co-Founders Carter and Brandon in 2020 Brandon, Carter and Codie Sanchez One of the first Pink's franchise locations at their ribbon cutting in 2024 Hudson Valley was one of the first launches in 2025 Brandon, Carter, Steven and Kevin, owner of Pink's Windows Bryan-College Station

Our hope and goal is that communities around the country are better because Pink’s is in their neighborhood.” — Brandon Downer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink's Windows proudly announced today that it has officially surpassed 100 locations nationwide in the first quarter of 2026 — a major milestone reached just five years after the company’s founding and only two years after launching its franchise program with ResiBrands in 2024.

Of the 100+ locations now operating or in development, 71 were launched in 2025 alone, marking a breakout year of expansion fueled by strong franchise demand, operational systems, and strategic partnerships.

Among those partnerships is a collaboration with investor and entrepreneur Codie Sanchez, known for her focus on scaling “boring businesses” and blue-collar entrepreneurship. The partnership has helped amplify Pink’s Windows’ national visibility while reinforcing its mission to elevate the home services industry.

Founded in 2020, Pink’s Windows began with a bold vision: to “flip the script” on what a blue-collar service company could look like — bringing elevated branding, strong culture, and consistent customer experience to an often overlooked sector. After building and refining its model, the company began franchising in 2024 and quickly expanded into markets across the country.

“It truly is hard to believe that what Carter and I started 5 years ago is now in 100+ locations,” said Brandon Downer, Co-Founder of Pink’s Windows. “What started as two guys who wanted to ‘flip the script’ on blue collar in our area, to now over 100 owners buying into that same vision is truly humbling. Our hope and goal is that communities around the country are better because Pink’s is in their neighborhood. We are grateful to every owner who has bought in and every customer who has entrusted us to clean their property.”

Rapid Expansion Backed by Systems and Strategy

After officially launching franchising in 2024, Pink’s Windows experienced rapid acceleration throughout 2025, launching 71 new locations in a single year. The company credits its growth to disciplined operational systems, strong franchisee support, and increased national exposure through strategic partnerships.

The collaboration with Codie Sanchez aligns with Pink’s Windows’ mission to modernize and professionalize the blue-collar sector. Demonstrating that service-based businesses can combine strong branding, scalable systems, and meaningful community impact.

Pink’s Windows specializes in:

Residential and commercial window cleaning

House washing and power washing

Gutter cleaning

Exterior property maintenance

And More

Each location is locally owned and operated, supported by centralized marketing, training, and operational infrastructure designed to ensure uniform and consistent service delivery across all markets.

A Mission Bigger Than Growth

Beyond expansion, Pink’s Windows remains focused on creating opportunity. The franchise model empowers local entrepreneurs to build businesses in their communities while upholding national brand standards.

Leadership emphasizes that the company’s ultimate goal is not just growth in numbers, but growth in impact. Improving neighborhoods, creating jobs, and redefining expectations in home services.

Looking Ahead

With more than 100 locations nationwide and continued interest from prospective owners, Pink’s Windows plans to expand strategically throughout 2026 and beyond. The company remains committed to sustainable scaling, strong franchise partnerships, and delivering exceptional service experiences in every market it serves.

“This milestone isn’t the finish line — it’s fuel,” added Downer. “We’re just getting started.”



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.