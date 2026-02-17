Chicago Dental Assistant School Expands to Aurora Area with New 12-Week Training Program This Spring

Chicago Dental Assistant School North Aurora Smiles

Chicago Dental Assistant School will open a North Aurora campus this spring, introducing a 12-week, hands-on dental assistant program.

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new opportunity for career-focused education is arriving in Kane County this spring as Chicago Dental Assistant School opens its newest campus in North Aurora, just outside Aurora.“Communities like Aurora continue to see strong demand for trained dental professionals,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our approach bridges the gap between education and employment by giving students meaningful clinical exposure before they graduate.”Located at 601 Randall Crossing Ln, North Aurora, IL, the campus will offer a 12-week dental assistant program built around immersive, skills-based training inside a functioning dental office. The model is designed for students who want to move efficiently into the workforce while gaining real experience—not just classroom instruction.Students at the Aurora-area campus will train in partnership with North Aurora Smiles , a modern dental practice serving families throughout the region. By learning in a live clinical setting, students will develop hands-on competencies in chairside assisting, sterilization techniques, patient preparation, dental imaging support, and front-office workflow.The 12-week format allows students to build practical confidence while maintaining flexibility through a blended learning structure. Graduates will be positioned to pursue certification and entry-level employment in general or specialty dental practices throughout the Chicago metro area.As the western suburbs continue to grow, the Aurora campus reflects Chicago Dental Assistant School’s broader mission: expanding affordable healthcare career pathways while strengthening the local workforce.About Chicago Dental Assistant School – AuroraChicago Dental Assistant School provides accelerated, hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level dental careers. The 12-week program combines online instruction with in-person clinical training inside a real dental practice.Chicago Dental Assistant School – Aurora is located at 601 Randall Crossing Ln, North Aurora, IL.About North Aurora SmilesNorth Aurora Smiles is a full-service dental practice providing comprehensive care for patients of all ages. The practice emphasizes patient comfort, preventative dentistry, and modern treatment techniques while serving families throughout the Aurora and North Aurora communities.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive, practice-based education and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.