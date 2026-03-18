Pulse Medical Assistant School Expands to Louisville with New 16-Week Healthcare Training Program

Pulse Medical Assistant School Total Restoration Group

Pulse Medical Assistant School will open its Louisville campus this spring, offering a 16-week hands-on medical assistant program.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse Medical Assistant School will bring a new healthcare training opportunity to Louisville this spring with the opening of its latest campus at 2210 Goldsmith Ln, Suite 221B. The new location will offer a 16-week medical assistant program designed to prepare students for entry-level clinical roles through hands-on training and real-world experience.“Healthcare careers are increasingly accessible when education focuses on hands-on preparation,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our Louisville campus is designed to give students the clinical exposure and experience they need to move confidently into the workforce.”The program blends flexible online coursework with in-person instruction and applied clinical training. Students will learn key competencies such as patient intake, vital sign collection, electronic health record documentation, and procedural support—skills commonly used in physician offices, specialty clinics, and outpatient healthcare settings.A key component of the program is its collaboration with Total Restoration Group , a Louisville-based healthcare and rehabilitation provider. By learning inside an active medical environment, students gain insight into the pace and workflow of modern clinical practices while developing practical skills under professional supervision.The 16-week format allows students additional time to build competency and familiarity with both clinical and administrative aspects of healthcare support roles. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and employment opportunities across the Louisville healthcare community.Enrollment for the upcoming spring cohort is currently open. Apply here About Pulse Medical Assistant School – LouisvillePulse Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 16-week program combines online coursework with in-person lab and clinical training inside a real healthcare practice, ensuring students graduate with practical, job-ready skills.Pulse Medical Assistant School – Louisville is located at 2210 Goldsmith Ln, Suite 221B, Louisville, KY.About Total Restoration GroupTotal Restoration Group is a Louisville-based healthcare provider specializing in rehabilitation and restorative services designed to help patients regain mobility and improve overall wellness. The organization focuses on patient-centered care while supporting educational partnerships that help train the next generation of healthcare professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

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