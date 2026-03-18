Indianapolis Medical Assistant School to Open Avon Campus April 25 with 18-Week Healthcare Training Program

Indianapolis Medical Assistant School

Indianapolis Medical Assistant School will open its Avon campus on April 25, offering an 18-week, hands-on medical assistant program.

AVON, IN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new opportunity for healthcare career training is coming to Hendricks County this spring as Indianapolis Medical Assistant School prepares to open its Avon campus this spring. The school will operate at 7376 Business Center Drive, Suite A, Avon, IN, providing students with an accelerated pathway into the growing healthcare field.“Healthcare providers across the country are looking for professionals who can step into clinical environments with confidence,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Programs like the one launching in Avon help bridge the gap between education and employment by emphasizing practical, real-world experience.”The Avon campus will offer an 18-week medical assistant program designed to balance flexibility with hands-on learning. Students will complete foundational coursework online while participating in in-person labs and clinical training within a real healthcare setting.Through a partnership with Rapha Health , students will gain exposure to the daily operations of a working medical practice. Training will include patient intake, vital sign collection, medical documentation, clinical procedures support, and the workflow that keeps outpatient clinics running efficiently.The 18-week structure provides additional time for skill development and repetition, helping students build confidence before entering the workforce. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and entry-level positions in clinics, specialty practices, and outpatient healthcare facilities throughout the Indianapolis metro area.Enrollment is currently open for the first class here About Indianapolis Medical Assistant School – AvonIndianapolis Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level healthcare careers. The 18-week program blends online coursework with in-person lab and clinical training inside a working medical practice to ensure graduates are workforce-ready.Indianapolis Medical Assistant School – Avon is located at 7376 Business Center Drive, Suite A, Avon, IN.About Rapha HealthRapha Health is a patient-centered healthcare provider in the Indianapolis area focused on delivering compassionate, comprehensive medical services. The practice emphasizes whole-person care and community wellness while supporting the education and development of future healthcare professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive clinical training and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

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