Elizabethtown Dental Assistant School to Open This Spring, Creating New Pathway into Dental Careers in Hardin County

Elizabethtown Dental Assistant School Mortenson Family Dental

Elizabethtown Dental Assistant School will open this spring, offering a 12-week, hands-on dental assistant program in partnership with a Family Dental Office.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new training opportunity for future dental professionals is coming to central Kentucky this spring with the launch of Elizabethtown Dental Assistant School, located at 2407 Ring Rd, Suite 137, Elizabethtown, KY.“Hands-on experience is one of the most important parts of preparing students for healthcare careers,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By partnering with established practices like Mortenson Family Dental, students gain meaningful clinical exposure before they graduate.”The campus will offer a focused 12-week dental assistant program designed to help students quickly gain the skills needed to begin working in dental offices and clinics. The program combines flexible online coursework with in-person instruction and hands-on training inside a real dental practice environment.Students will complete their clinical training through a partnership with Mortenson Family Dental Center, allowing them to observe and participate in day-to-day dental office operations. Training will include chairside assisting techniques, infection control procedures, dental imaging support, patient preparation, and office workflow.The accelerated format allows students to enter the dental workforce in a matter of months rather than years, offering a practical and affordable alternative to traditional education paths.Enrollment for the inaugural spring class is currently open. Apply here About Elizabethtown Dental Assistant SchoolElizabethtown Dental Assistant School provides hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level careers in dentistry. The 12-week program combines online instruction with in-person clinical training inside a working dental practice.Elizabethtown Dental Assistant School is located at 2407 Ring Rd, Suite 137, Elizabethtown, KY.About Mortenson Family Dental Center – Elizabethtown Mortenson Family Dental Center – Elizabethtown provides comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages, offering preventative, restorative, and cosmetic services. The practice is committed to patient-centered care and community health while supporting the development of future dental professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive clinical training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

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