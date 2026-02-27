Professional Firefighters & Paramedics Endorse Lew Crampton for Town Council

Firefighters Endorse Lew Crampton for Town Council Firefighters Endorse Lew Crampton for Town Council

I’m deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the men and women who show up everyday to keep our Town safe.” — Council Member Lew Crampton

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of Palm Beach County, IAFF Local 2928 — representing the Town of Palm Beach firefighters and paramedics who protect residents and visitors every day — have proudly announced their endorsement of Lew Crampton for re-election to the Palm Beach Town Council, Group 1.Our local firefighters’ endorsement reflects Crampton’s long-standing commitment to public safety and his steady leadership in supporting a strong, well-resourced Fire Department at a critical time for the Town. As the Town of Palm Beach faced a high turnover rate over the last few years, Crampton focused his attention on practices that could be implemented quickly to reduce the turnover rate, retain talented and experienced firefighters, and ensure Palm Beach remains a safe place to call home.In their endorsement of Lew Crampton, the Professional Firefighters and Paramedics stated,“Lew Crampton has proven he understands what it takes to keep Palm Beach residents safe. He has been a steady advocate for a well-trained, professional Town of Palm Beach Fire Department that delivers superior service to the community.Working alongside the Town Council and leadership, Lew has supported smart, responsible decisions that ensured firefighters and first responders have the training, staffing, and equipment needed to do the job at the highest level. Those efforts helped improve retention, keep experienced personnel in Palm Beach, and strengthen public safety for residents.When it comes to protecting this community and providing superior service, Lew Crampton has earned our trust, confidence, and endorsement.”Crampton, a longtime South End resident and current President Pro Tem of the Town Council, has consistently prioritized public safety as a core responsibility of local government. His work has focused on ensuring Palm Beach’s first responders have the resources, support, and stability needed to protect the community today — and well into the future.“I’m deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the men and women who show up everyday to keep our Town safe,” said Council Member Crampton. “A safe community starts with the recruitment and retention of professional, experienced, and well trained first responders. Our Town’s first responders are some of the nation’s best; and that’s because of the investments we make into our personnel, technology advancements, and mission-critical equipment. I’ve fought for our Town’s safety during budget negotiations, ensuring critical dollars were not cut from public safety services. This funding was critical to retaining the top level talent in our rank and file so we didn't risk losing our best training personnel to other cities. Today, Palm Beach Fire Rescue is not just a training ground for new recruits, but a Fire Rescue Unit that is considered one of the region's best, and a place where they can build a career, which is necessary to keeping top talent in the ranks,” Lew Crampton said.Lew Crampton was first elected to the Palm Beach Town Council in 2018. Lew’s focus has been on delivering results and finding solutions to the various challenges facing our Town. Lew has demonstrated a commitment to protecting the Town’s small town charm, unique character, and historical architecture. Lew’s solutions have focused on improving parking by offering residents free parking, lowering taxes, controlling development with reductions in allowable density and height, faster code enforcement response, and improving transparency with open office hours, the first of its kind offered to Town residents.The election for Town Council is Tuesday, March 10. You can learn more at www.LewCramptonPalmBeach.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.