WPB City Commissioner Christina Lambert Launches Petition Drive To Protect WPB Neighborhoods from New FAA Flight Path

Petition with nearly 200 residents to date urges FAA to review decision to redirect planes over WPB historic neighborhoods and downtown area without city input

I want residents to know we have heard your concerns about the recent FAA decision to change flight path plans.” — City Commissioner Christina Lambert

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commissioner Christina Lambert of West Palm Beach has organized a local petition to garner support from local residents against the FAA decision to redirect flight paths over historic West Palm Beach neighborhoods. The recent FAA decision which unilaterally changed flight paths from PBIA was made without any input from the city of West Palm Beach and has created frustration from local neighborhoods and residents.“I want residents to know we have heard your concerns about the recent FAA decision to change flight path plans. It is shocking a decision this big was made without any local input or engagement process. I am working closely with Mayor James, local residents, and neighborhood groups to ensure residents have an opportunity to voice their concerns and be heard,” City Commissioner Christina Lambert stated.Commissioner Lambert has recently contacted local residents with information about the flight path change and the challenges associated with this change, including increased noise pollution, damaging structural vibrations, and other negative impacts to the local quality of life. In addition to a formal request sent by Mayor Keith James to the FAA, Commissioner Lambert has organized a citywide petition where residents can lend their voice to this issue. By signing the petition, residents are requesting a new, transparent process where the FAA would seek city and local resident input before making the decision to change the flight path.Those interested in signing the petition should visit www.ChristinaforMayor.com/petition

