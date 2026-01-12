A Historic Milestone in West Palm Beach: Christina Lambert for Mayor Campaign Surpasses $1 Million Raised

Christina Lambert, City Commissioner, District 5

Fastest fundraising effort in West Palm Beach election history underscores broad, neighborhood-driven support

I’m deeply grateful for the trust people have placed in me, and I’m excited to keep listening, leading, and fighting for every neighborhood in West Palm Beach.” — Christina Lambert

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Christina Lambert for West Palm Beach Mayor campaign announced a historic milestone: more than $1,000,000 raised in just 12 months since filing, making it the fastest effort in West Palm Beach election history for Mayor.The funds were raised through the Christina Lambert for Mayor Campaign Account and Friends of Christina Lambert Political Committee; the PAC associated with Christina Lambert’s Mayoral election.The Christina Lambert for Mayor Campaign raised $172,116.51 from 342 unique donors, totaling 382 individual donations with an average contribution of $455.84. Contributions ranged from just $1 to $1,000. The Friends of Christina Lambert PC raised more than $855,000. In total, the Lambert campaign surpassed $1,027,116.51 raised in just 12 months since filing, showcasing both broad grassroots participation and strong institutional support.“This campaign is about neighborhoods and the people who call West Palm Beach home,” said Christina Lambert. “Reaching this milestone so early shows that people value local experience and a reflection of the broad coalition we’re building: residents, workers, business owners, faith leaders, and community advocates who believe in a city that works for everyone. I’m deeply grateful for the trust people have placed in me, and I’m excited to keep listening, leading, and fighting for every neighborhood in West Palm Beach. Our residents and leaders understand how important West Palm Beach has become to the county and region and want to see strong and steady leadership that is ready to tackle future challenges, while continuing to build on the successes we have accomplished.”Since launching her mayoral campaign at a standing-room-only kickoff attended by hundreds of local businesses, community, faith-based, LGBTQ, and neighborhood leaders, Lambert has maintained an active, hands-on campaign focused on timely, neighborhood-level issues.The campaign has been unprecedented in West Palm Beach by starting early with informational communications, targeted direct mail addressing real concerns raised by residents, neighborhood and public safety solutions and a neighborhood focused plan. In addition, the campaign has used text messaging and grassroots outreach to keep residents informed, promote community events, and invite neighbors to participate in neighborhood cleanups and civic engagement efforts across the city.Lambert is the only candidate that has held listening sessions and community surveys. Throughout the spring and summer, Lambert conducted a neighborhood listening tour, hosting five community meetings in all districts across the city and engaging hundreds of residents in open discussions about growth, public safety, affordability, infrastructure, and quality of life. Feedback from these conversations is directly informing the campaign’s policy platform, set to be released in the coming year.In addition to fundraising, the campaign has already taken a commanding lead with endorsements from the city’s current Mayor Keith James, the city’s Fraternal Order of Police, West Palm Beach Firefighters Association, Service Employee International Union (SEIU), Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, Democratic Black Caucus, and over 500’s local residents. Lambert has also built several coalitions including a Women’s Leadership Council consisting of 100 key local executive and community leaders.West Palm Beach is one of only a few cities in Florida that has a strong mayor form of government where the Mayor serves as the CEO of the city. West Palm Beach has seen a fast-moving rise in new business and residential growth in South Florida. The election for Mayor is in March 2027 when the current Mayor is term limited and a new Mayor will be selected.About Christina Lambert:Now in her eighth year on the West Palm Beach City Commission, Christina Lambert has built a record of results and resilience. She has won hard-fought, contested elections throughout her tenure and earning a decisive 72% victory in her most recent race. On the City Commission, she has prioritized important policies to help improve the lives of West Palm Beach’s residents and support local businesses. In addition to her duties as Commissioner, Lambert has also represented the city of West Palm Beach on numerous organizations, including the Tourist Development Council, the Transportation Planning Agency, the Palm Beach County League of Cities, the West Palm Beach Internal Audit Committee, the WPB Sustainability Committee, the WPB Education Advisory Committee, and the Palm Beach County School District Superintendent's Advisory Board.Professionally, Christina Lambert has served as the President and CEO of two large non-profits in Palm Bech County. She has a Masters in Corporate Communications and Technology and was an executive with a technology company that focuses on being efficient, effective and innovative. Today, she oversees a law firm as the Chief Administrative Officer with over 130 employees – optimizing business practices and enhancing operational efficiency.Christina graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations and Business with High Honors from the University of Florida and has a Master of Arts in Corporate Communication and Technology from Rollins College.Christina, her husband Monte, and daughter live in the Southend of West Palm Beach and their son attends a public Florida University.###

