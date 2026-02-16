eXp Australia Appoints New Country Leader

Mindy Powell-Hodges - Country Leader for eXp Australia

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eXp Realty , one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate companies, has announced the appointment of Mindy Powell-Hodges as Country Leader for Australia, marking a significant step in the company’s continued growth and investment in the Australian market.Based in Sydney, Powell-Hodges brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience across real estate, prop-tech, recruitment and membership-based networks. She is widely recognised for building and scaling national real estate brands, supporting high-performing agents and business owners, and fostering cultures that balance commercial performance with collaboration and sustainability.Throughout her career, Powell-Hodges has held executive leadership roles including Head of Network at Raine & Horne, where she played a pivotal role in national rebranding and network expansion, and Chief Operating Officer at prop-tech platform MyHomeVault, helping commercialise technology and data solutions within the real estate sector. Most recently, she served as Global Head of Membership at One Agency, supporting one of Australia’s fastest-growing real estate networks through a period of rapid growth and international expansion.As Country Leader, Powell-Hodges will build on the existing operational foundations laid by eXp Australia to date, with a focus on supporting member agents to grow sustainably, allowing them to strengthen their performance, whilst cultivating a high-performance, people-first culture that connects Australian professionals with global learning, innovation and opportunity.In doing so, eXp Australia will allow them to unlock greater control over their business, brand, and long-term success.“I joined eXp because the model genuinely puts agents first,” said Powell-Hodges. “It removes traditional barriers and replaces them with opportunity, ownership and collaboration. I’m excited to lead eXp Australia as we continue to build a platform where agents can scale their businesses, protect their margins, and be rewarded for the value they create.”Powell-Hodges said she is particularly excited about introducing a modern, flexible alternative to traditional real estate structures while building a strong Australian community connected to eXp’s global network.“eXp represents a fundamental shift in how real estate can operate, more transparent, more collaborative and aligned to the modern agent,” she said. “Australia is ready for this next chapter, and I’m proud to help lead it.”Félix Bravo, Managing Director, International at eXp Realty.“Mindy Powell-Hodges brings the kind of leadership the industry needs right now. She has a clear point of view, deep operational experience, and a strong track record across real estate, prop-tech, and network growth. She understands how to build platforms that scale while remaining grounded in people and culture.Australia is a strategically important market for eXp, and Mindy’s leadership will be central to shaping a model that gives agents greater control, stronger margins, and real participation in the value they create. Her appointment reflects the direction eXp is taking as a global business, one built on collaboration, ownership, and long-term opportunity.”Agents interested in learning more about opportunities with eXp Realty Italy can visit: https://www.expaustralia.com.au/ ENDAbout eXp World Holdings, Inc.eXp World Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela and SUCCESSEnterprises.eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESSEnterprises, anchored by SUCCESSmagazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com Safe Harbor StatementThe statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Contact ProperPRPress EnquiriesJames LockettE: james@properpr.co.ukProperPRData Enquiries

