Corry Matthews Available for Interviews as The (M) Factor 2: Before the Pause Conversation on Perimenopause Expands

The (M) Factor 2: Before the Pause shines a light on perimenopause, giving women the tools, language, and confidence to navigate this pivotal stage of life. Corry Matthews - fitness, nutrition, and hormone health expert - empowers women to stay strong and healthy through perimenopause and midlife transitions.

Corry Matthews is available for interviews on The (M) Factor 2: Before the Pause, a documentary sparking conversation and awareness about perimenopause.

Perimenopause is not a phase women should navigate in silence - it’s a critical chapter in a woman’s health journey that deserves attention, education, and support.” — Corry Matthews, Hormone health, nutrition, and fitness expert

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corry Matthews , women’s fitness, nutrition, and hormone health expert and founder of Strength & Grace Fitness , is available for media interviews in support of The (M) Factor 2: Before the Pause , a groundbreaking documentary exploring perimenopause—the often-overlooked stage preceding menopause. The film continues the mission of the original The (M) Factor, which helped ignite a national conversation about women’s midlife health.This screening is independently hosted in partnership with The (M) Factor. The film is produced by Women in the Room Productions and Take Flight Productions.Media are invited to attend an upcoming viewing party of The (M) Factor 2: Before the Pause on Wednesday, February 18 at 7:30 PM or Sunday, February 22 at 3:30 PM at Top Tyr Training in Torrance, CA. Following each screening, Corry Matthews and additional panelists will be available for interviews and on-camera commentary. Additional interview opportunities are available for media unable to attend in person.The (M) Factor 2: Before the Pause continues the mission of the original documentary by highlighting women’s real-life experiences and featuring expert insights from a national panel, including:-Corry Matthews, M.S. - Hormone health, nutrition, and fitness expert-Jenna Glick - Owner of Top Tyr Training, South Bay’s leading biohacking gym-Ann Boss, CNM, APRN, MSCP - Distinguished Menopause Society Certified Practitioner-Carolyn Smith - BASI Certified Pilates Instructor, Owner of Age with Vitality Studio, specializing in women over 40-Dr. Danielle Ruggerio, DMSc, PA-C - Board-certified Physician Assistant specializing in hormones, skin health, and aesthetics-Pamela Light - Coach with 30+ years of experience helping women build strength; author of The Powerup Letters-Danielle Spangler, B.S., CPT - Owner of Beach Life Fitness Boutique in Redondo BeachWhile all panelists provide expertise and insight, Corry Matthews is available for one-on-one interviews and on-camera commentary. With more than 25 years of experience coaching women on fitness, nutrition, and hormone balance, Matthews offers actionable, evidence-based strategies for navigating perimenopause with confidence and resilience. She can speak to:-Early symptoms of perimenopause that women often overlook-Practical wellness, exercise, and nutrition strategies for women in midlife-Breaking stigma and fostering awareness around women’s hormonal health-Empowering women to thrive physically, mentally, and emotionally during this life stage“Perimenopause is not a phase women should navigate in silence—it’s a critical chapter in a woman’s health journey that deserves attention, education, and support,” said Matthews. “This film and panel provide language, validation, and actionable strategies for women across the country.”Beyond the screen, The (M) Factor 2: Before the Pause integrates community screenings, virtual discussions, and a national Menopause Provider Directory to expand awareness and access to care. The film underscores that perimenopause often begins earlier than commonly recognized, while exposing gaps in research, healthcare education, and societal support that urgently need to be addressed.About Corry MatthewsBased in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, Corry Matthews is a fitness, nutrition, and hormone health expert with decades of experience helping women achieve balance and wellness through hormonal transitions. She is the founder of Strength & Grace Fitness and host of the podcast Seriously: What the 40, empowering women to navigate midlife with informed confidence. Learn more at corrymatthews.com and follow Corry on Instagram at @corrymatthews.

