Melissa Franks Announced as Featured Speaker at Voices of Women Summit 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business strategist and founder of On Call COO, Melissa Franks , has been announced as a featured speaker at the Voices of Women Summit 2026, a global virtual event celebrating International Women’s Day on March 4, 2026.Franks will deliver her session, “Give to Gain: Reclaiming Capacity in Women’s Leadership,” on March 4th at 7:30 AM Pacific Time (US & Canada). Her talk will focus on how women leaders can reclaim time, energy, and strategic capacity by redesigning how they lead without sacrificing growth, ambition, or impact.Hosted by Kimberly Crowe, the Voices of Women Summit brings together hundreds of women leaders, founders, and change-makers from around the world for a day of powerful conversations centered on leadership, business growth, wellbeing, and purpose.Melissa Franks brings more than 25 years of hands-on operational leadership experience to the stage. She is the founder of On Call COO, a boutique consultancy that provides high-level operational strategy and execution to established small businesses generating $3M+ in revenue, partnering closely with founders to help their companies scale sustainably. Unlike traditional consultants, Franks has spent decades inside businesses building, fixing, and scaling operations while owning outcomes, managing P&Ls, and leading teams through growth and disruption.Her career includes serving as COO of Allianz Technology from 2019 to 2022, leading multi-billion-dollar technology transformation programs for Fortune 100 companies, managing more than $180M in annual spend, and supporting multiple mergers and acquisitions totaling tens of billions of dollars. She is particularly known for working in what she describes as the “messy middle,” the stage where businesses have traction but stall due to unclear priorities, overwhelmed teams, and founders carrying too much institutional weight.Franks’ impact includes growing a technology business from $50M to $350M in three years, scaling an online education company from $1.4M to $7M in one year, generating $350K in net profit for a client in just eight weeks through operational restructuring, and helping save an e-commerce company from bankruptcy in under six months. On Call COO has achieved 5X growth over the past two years, reinforcing her reputation as a leader who translates strategy into execution.“We are at a moment where hustle alone is no longer enough,” said Franks. “Founders and leaders are exhausted not because they lack ambition, but because their businesses outgrew the structures that once worked. I’m committed to helping my clients reclaim capacity, prevent burnout, and build leadership practices that support long-term success.”Her session is expected to resonate deeply with women navigating leadership, entrepreneurship, motherhood, resilience, and growth, offering grounded clarity, radical transparency, and practical frameworks audiences can implement immediately.The Voices of Women Summit 2026 will feature speakers from around the globe sharing insights designed to elevate women’s voices and expand their influence across industries.More information about the event is available at:Registration through Melissa Franks’ affiliate link is available at:About Melissa FranksMelissa Franks is a business strategist, operator, and former Fortune 100 COO with more than 25 years of experience building, scaling, and restructuring growth-stage and enterprise organizations. She is the founder of On Call COO, a boutique consultancy that provides operational strategy and execution for established small businesses generating $3M+ in revenue. Melissa is known for her ability to translate strategy into systems, reduce founder dependency, and build resilient organizations that scale without burnout. Her work spans global technology transformations, M&A integration, and rapid-growth environments. Follow Melissa on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/melissa_franks/ About the Voices of Women SummitThe Voices of Women Summit is a global virtual event held annually in celebration of International Women’s Day. Hosted by Kimberly Crowe, the summit brings together hundreds of women leaders, founders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from around the world for a full day of impactful conversations, education, and inspiration. The event amplifies women’s voices across leadership, business, wellness, and personal growth, creating space for connection, visibility, and meaningful dialogue.

