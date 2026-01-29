As Landmark Social Media Trial Opens in LA, Six Experts Unite to Offer Parents a Path Forward

Dr. Carrie Mackensen, PhD, psychologist and host of the Parenting in the Digital Age Summit

As a historic social media trial opens, Dr. Carrie Mackensen hosts a free summit giving parents science-backed tools for screen-smart families.

This summit is about replacing fear and shame with clarity, compassion, and practical tools to help parents protect their kids from the dangers of the digital world.” — Dr. Carrie Mackensen, psychologist and founder of Successful Parent

HERMOSA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a historic trial unfolds in Los Angeles this week — the first time a jury will decide whether social media companies deliberately designed their platforms to addict children — six nationally recognized experts in parenting, child development, digital safety, and mental health will gather in Hermosa Beach to film the inaugural Parenting in the Digital Age Summit, a free virtual event designed to help families take action.Hosted by Dr. Carrie Mackensen , psychologist and founder of Successful Parent , the summit brings together an interdisciplinary panel of clinicians, advocates, and former tech insiders to address how excessive screen use is impacting children's brains, emotional regulation, mental health, and the parent-child relationship — and what families can realistically do about it.The summit arrives at a critical moment. The U.S. Surgeon General has declared youth mental health a national crisis, Jonathan Haidt's The Anxious Generation has sparked a global conversation about smartphones and childhood, and more than 1,600 families and school districts are now suing tech companies for harm caused to children."Parents have a gut feeling that something isn't right, but they're overwhelmed and unsure where to start," said Dr. Carrie. "This summit is about replacing fear and shame with clarity, compassion, and practical tools to help parents protect their kids from the dangers of the digital world."The filmed summit will launch free to the public in mid-March 2026, with distribution reaching parents worldwide.Featured Panelists Include: Carrie Mackensen, PhD - Psychologist & Founder, Successful Parent (Host) - With over 25 years of experience working with children and families, Dr. Carrie specializes in relationships and how they shape the developing brain. In today's screen-saturated world, where children often spend more time relating to devices than to people, her work focuses on restoring the parent-child bond and helping families reconnect. As a mom of two, she blends science-backed insight with practical, compassionate guidance. Nicki Petrossi - Founder, Scrolling 2 Death - A former tech and media insider turned parent advocate, Nicki Petrossi exposes the addictive design of social media platforms and their real-world harms to children and teens. Her work bridges investigative research, lived experience, and national advocacy.Titania Jordan — Chief Parenting Officer, Bark Technologies- A nationally sought-after speaker, author, and media contributor, Titania helps families balance digital safety, independence, and protection. As Chief Parenting Officer at Bark, she translates online safety data into actionable guidance for modern parents.Alison Yeung, MD — Family Physician & Creator, The Smartphone Effect, A practicing family physician and digital wellness educator, Dr. Yeung translates medical research into clear, accessible guidance on how smartphones and social media affect children's physical and mental health.Sarah Siegand — Co-Founder, Parents Who Fight, and author, Sarah helps families reclaim authority at home through values-based, practical strategies for setting healthy tech boundaries. Featured in the documentary Childhood 2.0, her work empowers parents across the U.S. to protect children's emotional and developmental well-being.Tessa Stuckey, LPC — Licensed Professional Counselor, Author, Founder of Project Look Up, Known as ‘The Mom Therapist,’ Tessa specializes in adolescent mental health, anxiety, depression, and screen-related distress. She brings clinical insight and compassion to families navigating today's youth mental health crisis.About the SummitThe Parenting in the Digital Age Summit addresses some of the most urgent issues facing modern families: screen time management, emotional regulation, digital addiction, and rebuilding connection at home. Topics include the neuroscience of screen use, the overlooked impact on the parent-child bond, and realistic strategies for creating healthier relationships with technology — without becoming a "no screens ever" household.Press are invited to attend the afternoon panel discussion on January 31, featuring an unscripted, moderated conversation among all six experts. Interview opportunities and b-roll will be available.Event: Parenting in the Digital Age Summit Filming Date: January 31, 2026 Location: Hermosa Beach, CA Virtual Launch: Mid-March 2026 Cost: Free

