Zensights Names Steve Fields as Principal

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zensights is pleased to announce that Steve Fields has joined the organization as a Principal. With more than 35 years of experience spanning pharma startups and industry leaders, Steve is widely recognized as one of the industry’s most seasoned experts in patient access, reimbursement strategy, and complex account management. Throughout his career, he has built and led some of the industry’s most effective field reimbursement organizations, repeatedly entrusted to design and scale national teams, overhaul hub and co-pay operations, and lead access planning for complex specialty launches.

He has held senior leadership roles at Inizio, Wyeth, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Genentech, and Aimmune Therapeutics (later becoming a division of Nestle Life Sciences), where he consistently translated enterprise strategy into front-line execution and delivered measurable results in highly regulated and access-constrained environments. At Aimmune, Steve created and led a fully integrated patient services division that included multiple hubs, affordability programs, a national field reimbursement team, and advocacy support—improving approval rates, reducing operational costs, and driving meaningful value for patients and providers. Over the course of his career, he has launched and deployed more than 15 field reimbursement teams nationwide.

Bob Jansen, CEO of Zensights, stated, "Steve Fields is recognized as an industry subject matter expert as it relates to field reimbursement managers and patient services. His experience across the commercial spectrum is significant and will prove invaluable to Zensights' clients."

About Zensights: Zensights is a leading life sciences strategic consulting firm focused on helping BioPharma organizations improve business results by building relationships with "Best in Class" vendors on a capability-by-capability perspective. Through its expert consulting, vetting, executive connections, and world-renowned subject matter experts and FHAP panel, Zensights provides life science companies the strategic insights and guidance necessary to succeed in today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

For more information, please visit zensights.com or contact Bob Jansen at Bob@zensights.com.

