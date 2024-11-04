Zensights Names Mike Flowers as Principal

Mike is an exceptional leader, and an even better person. He is perfectly positioned to deliver practical, impactful solutions for our clients' toughest challenges.” — Bob Jansen

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zensights is pleased to announce that Mike Flowers has joined the organization as a Principal. Known as a dynamic leader in the healthcare industry, Mike has a remarkable ability to build world-class healthcare businesses with a strong focus on organizational culture. His impressive sales and growth track record speaks for itself. Mike came into the pharma industry from the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served 24 years in both active and reserve components, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.

When Mike left active duty 26 years ago, he entered into pharma, and he has remained dedicated to ensuring care for patients ever since. Mike’s strengths span the commercial, operational, and clinical sales aspects of building exceptional businesses. Over his career, he has led sales organizations, launched major brands across diverse disease areas, achieved sustained growth, and forged effective partnerships. Mike most recently served as SVP of Global Business Development at Recipharm, and before that was the President of North America Commercial Operations at Stratpharma.

Bob Jansen, CEO of Zensights, stated, "Mike is an exceptional leader, and an even better person. He is perfectly positioned to deliver practical, impactful solutions for our clients' toughest challenges."

About Zensights: Zensights is a leading life science consulting firm focused on helping BioPharma organizations improve business results by building relationships with "Best in Class" vendors on a capability-by-capability perspective. Through its expert consulting, vetting, executive connections, and world-renowned subject matter experts and FHAP panel, Zensights provides life science companies the strategic insights and guidance necessary to succeed in today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

For more information, please visit zensights.com or contact Bob Jansen at Bob@zensights.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.