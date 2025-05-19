Zensights Names Chris Calabretta as Principal

His unique blend of operational discipline, financial acumen, and people‑centric leadership will help our partners unlock resilient growth in an increasingly uncertain landscape.” — Bob Jansen

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zensights is delighted to announce that Chris Calabretta has joined the organization as a Principal. A transformative supply‑chain and procurement executive with three decades of experience, Chris has repeatedly turned complex global operations into agile, value‑generating engines for growth.

Chris began his career at Johnson & Johnson, quickly earning a reputation for aligning supply continuity with commercial imperatives. As Vice President of Procurement for Biologics and Vaccines, he led a global team that secured 100% raw‑material availability—safeguarding $15 billion in sales—while launching a supplier‑diversity program that dramatically expanded spend with diverse suppliers. He then brought that same strategic rigor to Campbell Soup Company, CommScope, and Ancillare, where he rebuilt procurement and logistics organizations, consolidated post‑merger teams, and delivered more than $100 million in savings through lean processes, aggressive risk management, and data‑driven sourcing.

Bob Jansen, CEO of Zensights, states, "As Chris steps into his role at Zensights, he will bring decades of experience to our client base and our team. His unique blend of operational discipline, financial acumen, and people‑centric leadership will help our partners unlock resilient growth in an increasingly uncertain landscape."

About Zensights: Zensights is a leading life science consulting firm focused on helping BioPharma organizations improve business results by building relationships with "Best in Class" vendors on a capability-by-capability perspective. Through its expert consulting, vetting, executive connections, and world-renowned subject matter experts and Federated Healthcare Advisory Panel (FHAP), Zensights provides life science companies the strategic insights and guidance necessary to succeed in today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

For more information, please visit zensights.com or contact Bob Jansen at Bob@zensights.com.

