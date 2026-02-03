The Besen Group’s CEO Alex Besen Addresses the Business Impact of Private 5G Networks at AloT World Expo 2026

AIOT World Expo 2026

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, announced today its CEO Alex Besen will speak at AIoT World Expo 2026 on Tuesday February 10th from 2pm – 2:45pm EDT during the panel session titled “Private LTE and Private 5G Networks Impact on Digital Transformation”.AIoT World Expo 2026 brings together end users, developers, and leading AI and IoT innovators to showcase how artificial intelligence is redefining IoT deployments. Attendees gain actionable insights into the convergence of AI and IoT, spanning smart development workflows, next-generation infrastructure, and AI-powered cybersecurity. For more information, please visit: https://www.aiotworldexpo.com/east/ Session Abstract: Private LTE and private 5G networks are becoming essential tools for industrial enterprises seeking measurable business impact from digital transformation. Beyond connectivity, they deliver cost savings, efficiency gains, and the ability to scale innovation across manufacturing, energy, logistics, and other critical sectors. This session explores how private networks and edge computing work together to deliver industrial-grade performance, enabling smarter factories, automated supply chains, and resilient infrastructure.Attendees will gain practical insights into designing network architectures that integrate edge computing, IoT sensors, and legacy systems, while enhancing security, reliability, and resilience for mission-critical applications and understanding TCO, ROI benchmarks, and payback periods for private network investments.“By combining private LTE and 5G with edge computing, enterprises can build resilient, industrial-grade networks that support smarter factories, automated supply chains, and mission-critical operations,” said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “The session delivers practical guidance on network design, legacy system integration, and measurable ROI.”Alex Besen has over 30 years of hands-on experience in the mobile industry working for mobile network operators and vendors in North America and Europe in numerous roles including business development, marketing, project management and finance. He has been working with mobile network operators and enterprises in developing their digital transformation strategies and advising MVNOs to launch their mobile and mobile data services.He has private networks experience from agriculture, manufacturing, smart cities, oil platforms, military bases and warehouses. He was quoted in Bloomberg, Boston Business Journal, Business News Americas, Business Insider, CableFax, Chicago Tribune, CNN Business, Computer World, FierceWireless, Forbes, Hurriyet, Information Week, Light Reading, Los Angeles Times, MIT Technology Review, New York Times, RCR Wireless, Red Herring, S&P Global, The Kansas City Star, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Triangle Business Journal, USA Today and Yahoo Finance.He holds a BS degree in Management from the University of Tampa and an MBA degree in International Business from the American University. He is fluent in French, Turkish and proficient in Italian.About The Besen Group ( www.thebesengroup.com The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

