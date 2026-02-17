Creanord Announces Strategic Support for Running Cloud-Native Network Functions (CNFs) on Red Hat OpenShift Creanord - On the Pulse of Networks

By enabling our active probes to run as CNFs on Red Hat OpenShift, we are giving operators the ability to embed active assurance right into the heart of their cloud-native infrastructure” — Claus Still, CEO of Creanord

HELSINKI, FINLAND, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creanord, a leading provider of carrier-grade network performance monitoring and assurance solutions, today announced the release of full support for deploying its active measurement probes as Cloud-Native Network Functions (CNFs) within the Red Hat OpenShift environment. This enhancement allows Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and critical infrastructure operators to seamlessly integrate high-precision active monitoring into their containerized 5G and edge computing architectures.As telecommunications networks evolve toward cloud-native architectures, operators are increasingly moving away from monolithic hardware to dynamic, containerized environments. By validating its PULSensor technology for Red Hat OpenShift, Creanord ensures that operators can now deploy accurate performance monitoring tools as easily as they deploy network services—instantly, automatically, and at scale.This new capability supports the industry’s shift toward automated, self-healing networks, enabling operators to maintain strict Service Level Agreements (SLAs) in highly complex, virtualized environments where visibility has traditionally been a challenge.Enabling the Next Generation of 5G and Satellite ConnectivityThe move to OpenShift-based CNFs is particularly critical for sectors demanding ultra-low latency and high reliability, such as 5G Standalone (SA) cores and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN).“We are seeing a fundamental shift in how networks are built, where agility and speed are paramount. By enabling our active probes to run as CNFs on Red Hat OpenShift, we are giving operators the ability to embed active assurance right into the heart of their cloud-native infrastructure,” said Claus Still, CEO of Creanord.“This is a game-changer for 5G and satellite networks . In a 5G environment, you can now spin up a monitoring instance alongside a network slice dynamically. For satellite networks, where bandwidth is precious and latency is critical, being able to deploy lightweight, containerized monitoring functions at the edge or ground station ensures that connectivity remains robust and reliable, no matter how remote the endpoint.”Key Benefits of Creanord CNF on OpenShift:• Automated Lifecycle Management: Leverage Kubernetes operations for zero-touch deployment, scaling, and updates of measurement probes.• Edge-Native Assurance: Deploy lightweight monitoring agents at the far edge of the network (MEC) or in satellite ground segments without proprietary hardware.• High Precision: Maintain Creanord’s signature high-accuracy active measurements (TWAMP) to detect jitter and latency spikes that passive monitoring misses.• Seamless Integration: Fully compatible with Creanord’s PULScore network performance management system and APIs for a unified view of physical, virtual, and cloud-native assets.About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 25 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord’s PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.For more information, visit www.creanord.com

Interview with CEO of Creanord - Claus Still during MWC Barcelona 2025

