Creanord Releases PULSensor 600: A Compact Powerhouse for Uncompromising Network and UX Monitoring at the Edge

Creanord Releases PULSensor 600: A Miniature Powerhouse for Uncompromising Network and UX Monitoring at the Edge

Our customers need to ensure a flawless user experience across both mobile, fixed and satellite networks. The PULSensor 600 allows ISPs to expand their active and UX monitoring footprint to the edge” — Claus Still, CEO of Creanord

HELSINKI, FINLAND, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creanord, the active monitoring company, today announced the release of PULSensor 600 , a groundbreaking miniature probe designed to deliver uncompromising network performance and user experience (UX) monitoring in a compact form factor.As communication service providers accelerate high-density fiber roll-outs and deliver faster, premium 5G subscriptions, the need for tools to ensure a flawless user experience and 24/7 network availability has never been more urgent. PULSensor 600 answers this critical demand. By packing a comprehensive suite of active monitoring and user experience measurements into a miniature, easily deployable footprint, it empowers CSPs to seamlessly verify performance and guarantee service quality at any new fiber endpoint and 5G site.Despite its small size, the PULSensor 600 boasts exceptional connectivity, featuring 2xSFP and 6xRJ45 ports and all Active Monitoring, SAT and User Experience related tests supported by Creanord. This robust hardware configuration ensures that providers can seamlessly integrate the probe into diverse network environments, proactively identifying bottlenecks and degradations in user experience before they impact the end user."We are incredibly excited to bring the PULSensor 600 to market," says Claus Still, CEO at Creanord. "Our customers need to ensure a flawless user experience across both mobile, fixed and satellite networks. The PULSensor 600 allows communication service providers to expand their active and UX monitoring footprint to the edge. It delivers the full power of our flagship monitoring capabilities in a miniature device, making uncompromising edge visibility both scalable and cost-effective."The new probe integrates perfectly into Creanord's PULSure solution . The PULSure platform consists of a portfolio of powerful physical and virtual probes for tracking network performance and measuring user experience using a comprehensive set of measurement types for the entire service lifecycle, and is complemented with advanced analytics, reporting, SLAs, machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities.The PULSensor 600 is available for trials today with shipments expected to start during Q2 this year. It will be demonstrated at the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona.For more information, visit www.creanord.com About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 25 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord’s PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.

Interview with CEO of Creanord - Claus Still during MWC Barcelona 2025

