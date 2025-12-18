Creanord Brings Carrier-Grade TWAMP Monitoring and ITU-T Y.1564 Service Activation Testing to the Energy Sector Creanord - On the Pulse of Networks

This deal demonstrates that our active TWAMP monitoring technology meets the highest standards of reliability required by energy providers.” — Claus Still, CEO of Creanord

HELSINKI, FINLAND, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creanord, a leading provider of network performance and service assurance solutions, today announced a milestone victory with its first energy network deal. The contract involves the deployment of Creanord’s advanced active monitoring technology to assure a private LTE 450 MHz network in Central Europe, a critical connectivity backbone for modernizing energy distribution and smart grid management.The deal utilizes Creanord’s carrier-grade TWAMP (Two-Way Active Measurement Protocol) for continuous, real-time performance monitoring, alongside ITU-T Y.1564 Service Activation Testing (SAT) methodology to validate network performance before full-scale operation.Powering the Smart Grid with Precision MonitoringAs energy providers globally transition to smart grids, the demand for ultra-reliable, low-latency communication is at an all-time high. The 450 MHz frequency band has emerged as the gold standard for these private wireless networks due to its superior signal penetration and wide-area coverage, which are essential for connecting remote substations and smart meters.However, the critical nature of energy infrastructure means that "best effort" connectivity is no longer acceptable. Active monitoring has become a non-negotiable requirement for these networks. Industry data indicates that mission-critical energy applications - such as teleprotection and grid automation - often require latencies below 10 milliseconds and availability exceeding 99.999%. Without continuous active monitoring, operators cannot guarantee these stringent Service Level Agreements (SLAs) or proactively detect outages that could destabilize the grid.A Strategic Entry into Critical InfrastructureThis win marks a significant expansion for Creanord beyond its traditional stronghold in the telecommunications service provider market, validating its technology for the rigorous demands of the industrial energy sector."I am incredibly proud to win this first use case in the energy sector," said Claus Still, CEO of Creanord. "Securing the critical infrastructure of a nation is a massive responsibility, and this deal demonstrates that our active TWAMP monitoring technology meets the highest standards of reliability required by energy providers. As energy networks become as complex as telco networks, the ability to see the true state of the network in real-time is the only way to ensure the lights stay on and the data keeps flowing."Technical Excellence: From Deployment to OperationThe solution deployed provides a complete lifecycle assurance framework:• Service Activation with ITU-T Y.1564: Unlike older testing methodologies, Y.1564 allows the energy provider to simulate real-world traffic loads across multiple services simultaneously. This generates a "birth certificate" for the network, proving that it meets all performance criteria (throughput, latency, frame loss, and jitter) before a single smart meter is connected.• Continuous Monitoring with TWAMP: Once operational, Creanord’s TWAMP technology acts as a heartbeat for the network. It continuously injects active test packets to measure performance with microsecond-level precision, ensuring that the network maintains its strict SLA parameters 24/7, regardless of environmental challenges or load spikes.About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 25 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord’s PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.For more information, visit www.creanord.com

Interview with CEO of Creanord - Claus Still during MWC Barcelona 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.