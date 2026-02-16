The Duravent Group Appoints Gerald McNerney as Chief Innovation Officer

Jerry McNerney, newly appointed Chief Innovation Officer at the Duravent Group

McNerney will lead the Duravent Group's innovation, engineering, and R&D to help accelerate growth, strengthen category leadership, and enhance customer value.

Jerry’s track record of developing high-performing teams and accelerating product strategy makes him the right leader to strengthen our innovation engine and drive our next chapter of growth.” — Simon A. Davis, President & CEO, The Duravent Group

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™—a recognized leader in the venting and air control industries—is pleased to announce the appointment of Gerald (Jerry) McNerney as Chief Innovation Officer, reinforcing the company’s commitment to product innovation and research and development.McNerney will lead the Duravent Group’s innovation, engineering, research and development, and product management teams, spearheading transformative innovation strategies, and building and executing a product strategy that accelerates growth, strengthens category leadership, and enhances customer value.McNerney joins the Duravent Group from Research Products (AprilAire), a Madison Industries company, where he served as Vice President of Engineering. There, he was recruited to build the engineering group where he transformed the department into a high-performing organization with over 80 professionals spanning mechanical engineering, industrial design, Internet of Things (IoT), documentation, and product line management. Under his leadership, AprilAire introduced advanced R&D, built a new lab and reliability testing capabilities, and scaled revenue across the company’s extensive product portfolio while increasing revenue for newly launched products.Jerry brings nearly three decades of experience across HVAC, home comfort, and consumer durables. His career includes roles at Delta Faucet, Whirlpool, and Spectrum Brands, where he combined product management, road mapping, and Voice of Customer research with technical leadership to launch successful retail and OEM products. McNerney holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Anderson University.“Jerry is a proven builder and innovation leader who knows how to translate customer insights into winning products and scalable engineering execution,” said Simon A. Davis, President & CEO of the Duravent Group. “Jerry’s track record of developing high-performing teams and accelerating product strategy makes him the right leader to strengthen our innovation engine and drive the next chapter of growth for the Duravent Group.”The Duravent Group looks forward to McNerney’s leadership and impact as the company advances its growth strategy and builds on its position as an industry leader in the venting and air control industries.About The Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a climate technology leader in the venting and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Headquartered in Detroit Michigan, the Duravent Group operates 14 distinct brands in several manufacturing and distribution centers across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.