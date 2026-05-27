The Duravent Group Appoints Ryan Holzinger as Vice President of Supply Chain

Ryan Holzinger, newly appointed Vice President of Supply Chain at the Duravent Group

Holzinger will direct the Duravent Group’s end-to-end supply chain strategy

Ryan’s exceptional background in digital procurement transformation and integrated supply chain leadership comes at a pivotal moment for our company.” — Sonjoy Goswami, Chief Operating Officer of the Duravent Group

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™—a recognized climate technology leader in the venting and air control industries—is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Holzinger as Vice President of Supply Chain. This executive appointment underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to operational transformation, digital sourcing capabilities, and the integration of its expanding manufacturing footprint.Holzinger will direct the Duravent Group’s end-to-end supply chain strategy, leading teams across Strategic Sourcing, Materials Management, Inventory Control, and Sales, Inventory, and Operations Planning (SIOP). He will focus on standardizing data-driven processes and building cross-functional alignment across the organization’s 15 regional and global locations.Holzinger brings more than 25 years of experience driving large-scale procurement transformations and managing complex supply networks. He joins the Duravent Group following a highly successful tenure at Dow, where he most recently served as Global Procurement Excellence Director. In this capacity, he centralized governance and automated global eSourcing methodologies to deliver significant first-year EBIT savings. Previously, as Senior Regional Logistics Procurement Director, he governed a multi-billion operational spend portfolio, driving substantial savings through carrier contract renegotiations and improving working capital.Throughout his career, Holzinger has demonstrated an exceptional ability to align corporate supply strategies with executive cost, risk, and growth goals across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. His leadership background includes managing economically sensitive raw material streams, mitigating supply chain disruption risks, and designing optimized distribution networks to support high-growth expansions. Holzinger holds a Master of Science (M.S.) in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University, and he is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt.“Ryan’s exceptional background in digital procurement transformation and integrated supply chain leadership comes at a pivotal moment for our company,” said Sonjoy Goswami, Chief Operating Officer of the Duravent Group. “His proven track record in operational frameworks and working capital management, standardizing global category frameworks, and driving structural cost reductions will be instrumental as we continue to unlock value across our portfolio of unified brands.”The Duravent Group welcomes Holzinger as he executes the next phase of the company's supply chain roadmap and accelerates operational efficiency.About The Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a climate technology leader in the venting and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, the Duravent Group operates 14 distinct brands in several manufacturing and distribution centers across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.