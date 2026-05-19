The Duravent Group Appoints Jason Fitzsimmons as Vice President, Residential Sales

Jason Fitzsimmons, newly appointed Vice President of Residential Sales at the Duravent Group

The Duravent Group™ is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Fitzsimmons as Vice President, Residential Sales.

Jason’s deep experience across residential channels and ability to scale sales organizations will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our position in the residential market.” — Adam Soliman, Chief Commercial Officer of the Duravent Group

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™—a recognized leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries—is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Fitzsimmons as Vice President, Residential Sales, supporting the company’s continued growth and commitment to delivering value across its residential channel.Fitzsimmons will lead the Duravent Group’s residential sales strategy, focusing on driving revenue growth, strengthening channel partnerships, and building high-performance teams across the organization.Fitzsimmons brings more than 25 years of experience leading sales organizations and delivering sustained revenue growth across the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industries. Most recently, he served in senior sales leadership roles at Rinnai America Corporation, where he held responsibility for regional and national sales performance, managing large-scale budgets, distribution relationships, and cross-functional teams. Throughout his tenure at Rinnai, Fitzsimmons led significant growth across key product categories—including increases in tankless water heaters, commercial, and heating segments—while advancing market share in the boiler category to a leading market position.Prior to Rinnai, Fitzsimmons held executive leadership roles at Blackman Plumbing Supply Co., LLC, and TOTO USA, Inc., where he was responsible for national sales strategy, strategic account management, and the development of high-performing sales organizations supporting sustained revenue growth. Earlier in his career, Jason held sales leadership and business development roles with organizations including Kohler Company and VELUX America Inc., where he built a strong foundation in territory development, contractor engagement, and product sales across key regional markets. Fitzsimmons holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Citadel Military College of South Carolina, and an MBA from Loyola University.“Jason brings a proven track record of leadership, revenue growth, and team development across our industry,” said Adam Soliman, Chief Commercial Officer of the Duravent Group. “He has consistently delivered on ambitious sales and profit objectives, led cross-functional teams, and driven successful product launches and strategic account initiatives—all while building high-performing teams and implementing organizational improvements with clarity and focus. Jason’s deep experience across residential channels and ability to scale sales organizations will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our position in the residential market.”The Duravent Group looks forward to welcoming Fitzsimmons as he leads the next phase of growth across the company’s residential sales organization.About The Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a climate technology leader in the venting and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, the Duravent Group operates 14 distinct brands in several manufacturing and distribution centers across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com

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