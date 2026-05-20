The Duravent Group Introduces myDVG, a New Customer Portal Designed to Simplify Order Management

From pricing and availability to order tracking, myDVG reduces delays, minimizes unnecessary back-and-forth, and simplifies everyday interactions.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™—a recognized leader in the venting and air control industries—today announced the launch of myDVG, a new customer portal that provides instant, on-demand access to the tools and information customers need to place and manage orders. From pricing and availability to order tracking, myDVG reduces delays, minimizes unnecessary back-and-forth, and simplifies everyday interactions.Key Benefits of myDVG Include:• Place orders through a secure online portal at any time• View real-time pricing and availability to support faster, more confident purchasing decisions• Track shipments and review order status without the need for follow-up inquiries• Access detailed product information, including features and benefits, from one centralized, easy-to-navigate location• Save time by quickly finding updates without relying on calls or emailsTogether, these features create a more responsive, self-service customer experience, enabling customers to make informed decisions quickly while improving overall workflow efficiency.“With myDVG, our goal is simple: make doing business with the Duravent Group easier, faster, and more efficient than ever before,” said Adam Soliman, Chief Commercial Officer at the Duravent Group. “This platform puts real time information directly in our customers’ hands—giving instant access to what they need, when they need it.”To help customers get the most value from the platform, the Duravent Group is providing training resources, including step by step user guides and instructional videos to support a smooth onboarding process. Customer feedback will guide future enhancements, ensuring an intuitive, high-value platform that evolves with customer needs.To request access to myDVG, customers can visit mydvg.duraventgroup.com . For more information about the Duravent Group and its industry leading solutions, visit www.duraventgroup.com About The Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a climate technology leader in the venting and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, the Duravent Group operates 14 distinct brands in several manufacturing and distribution centers across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com

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