AMPP Marks Five Years United, Showcasing Progress and the Future of Materials Protection

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance highlights measurable progress since 2021 and outlines what comes next.

Our first five years have been about building a global community with a shared mission. We’re rooted in decades of expertise and leadership, but our focus is firmly on what comes next...” — Alan Thomas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) , the global authority on materials protection and performance, marks five years as a unified organization, the association is using this milestone to publicly document its progress since 2021 and reinforce its role as a growing, globally connected leader in the industry. Under the theme Forged by History. Focused on the Future., AMPP is highlighting both its technical legacy and its forward-looking commitment to innovation, workforce readiness, and global collaboration.When NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings merged in 2021 to form AMPP, the goal was clear: create a unified organization that connects professionals worldwide who protect vital infrastructure, industrial assets, and the built environment. Five years later, that vision has translated into measurable progress — stronger global connections, expanded access to standards and knowledge, and a growing community of professionals safeguarding the world’s essential systems.The fifth-anniversary initiative isn’t a look back. It’s a yearlong effort designed to highlight progress, reinforce leadership, and provide a consistent narrative for how AMPP supports the profession as demands on infrastructure, workforce readiness, and sustainability continue to increase.“Our first five years have been about building a global community with a shared mission,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “We’re rooted in decades of expertise and leadership, but our focus is firmly on what comes next, advancing standards, strengthening the workforce, and ensuring professionals worldwide have the tools and knowledge they need to protect critical assets.”That progress is measurable across membership growth, standards access, and global engagement.Measured Progress Since AMPP’s FormationSince launching in 2021, AMPP has delivered tangible value across standards development, membership, professional development, and knowledge sharing, including:• Providing standards access to members at no additional cost, ensuring broad availability of critical technical documents.• Lowering individual membership costs while enhancing benefits such as access to publications, conference papers, and member discounts.• Unifying legacy certification pathways and modernizing credentialing, consolidating programs under a single AMPP system.• Expanding global engagement, connecting professionals across regions through chapters, technical communities, student programs, and events.• Building the AMPP Knowledge Hub , a centralized digital platform for standards, technical papers, and industry resources.• Strengthening workforce development, including digital credentialing and expanded education and training offerings.• Growing AMPP’s global membership by nearly 26%, from 31,780 members in 2021 to more than 40,000 today.“Five years in, you can see the results,” said Kimberly-Joy Harris, Ph.D., PMP, Chair of the AMPP Board of Directors. “We’ve brought people together, made things more accessible, and added real value for professionals everywhere. This anniversary is our chance to share that story and keep pushing our industry forward.”Looking Ahead: Activating the Fifth Anniversary in 2026Throughout 2026, AMPP’s fifth-anniversary initiative will come to life through a series of coordinated activities designed to engage members, chapters, and industry partners worldwide. Planned activities include:• A dedicated campaign microsite featuring stories, resources, and engagement tools.• Global member storytelling, highlighting professional journeys and industry impact.• Branded activations at flagship and regional events, including the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo and chapter conferences.• Industry thought leadership, including AMPP industry reports and the new Then & Now podcast series featuring legacy and emerging leaders, with its first episode featuring D. Terry Greenfield.• Integration with workforce development and innovation programs.Rather than a single moment, the anniversary will unfold across the year, reflecting the global nature of the AMPP community and the ongoing work of protecting and extending the life of the world’s most critical assets.The campaign will culminate in a year-end global reflection recognizing the members, chapters, volunteers, and partners who continue to shape AMPP’s impact.For more information and to follow the campaign, visit www.ampp.org

Then and Now: Terry Greenfield on AMPP’s Five-Year Anniversary

