JOHN HUGHES WINS GRAA ELITE MEMBER STATUS AWARD

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many years, John Hughes has been recognized by leading golf magazines and websites for his contributions to golf instruction. Between his many years of hands-on instruction, his adoption of new technologies, and his successful leadership of a team of skilled instructors at John Hughes Golf, John has a lot to offer others in the game.At the end of 2025, the Golf Range Association of America awarded John Hughes Elite Member Status. This award is given to a select number of golf instructors across the country each year, highlighting their commitment to high-quality coaching and increasing their visibility to golfers searching for the best golf instructors in their area.The Elite Member Status award comes with an opportunity for John to share his favorite golf “best practices” with the membership of the Golf Range Association of America. This is fully aligned with John’s philosophy about golf, as he spends much of his time each year involved with the PGA of America at the local, state, and national levels. While he leads his own business, John Hughes Golf, in the greater Orlando, Florida area and is active as a golf instructor himself, he also pursues opportunities to advance the instruction and enjoyment of golf throughout the country whenever he can. John is thankful for the chance to share his learnings over the decades with the GRAA membership at large.One of the biggest developments in John Hughes’ golf instruction over the past few years has been the use of various digital tools in the teaching process. For in-person coaching sessions , this may take the form of devices that accurately measure weight distribution, swing direction, and speed, as well as other metrics that tell the instructor exactly what is going on during the student’s swing. This quick, precise analysis helps John identify areas of weakness more quickly and suggest improvements.John Hughes has also expanded his virtual coaching offerings, giving golfers anywhere the opportunity to benefit from his expertise. By using apps and video analysis to capture golf swings, John can make accurate assessments and provide valuable education from a distance. In addition, John Hughes Golf publishes a wealth of instructional videos on its free YouTube channel and also offers special resources to golfers who take in-person or virtual coaching sessions with John and his team of instructors.The full list of GRAA Elite Members can be found on the organization’s website, and golfers can connect with John Hughes, learn about his instruction in central Florida and at special events around the country, and sign up for virtual golf coaching at johnhughesgolf.com

