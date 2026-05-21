FAMILY OWNED BLACK DOG JUNK REMOVAL GAINS ATTENTION IN LOWCOUNTRY

Black Dog Junk Removal, a business owned by locals, continues to rise in popularity in the Charleston area due to their reputation for speed and integrity.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Dog Junk Removal is a family owned business based in Charleston, South Carolina. Since its founding, the company has offered services for cleaning out homes, outbuildings, commercial properties, offices, institutional spaces, and other areas throughout the Lowcountry region of the state.The founder of Black Dog Junk Removal, Nelson Huggins, was already a successful business owner in the Charleston area, and brought his reputation for friendly, trustworthy service to the junk removal business as well. As he formed his initial team, and as the company has grown and added team members steadily over the years, Nelson has prioritized character qualities like integrity and dependability when hiring.This emphasis has resulted in Black Dog Junk Removal becoming a highly trusted local service provider, with homeowners, business owners, and property managers calling on the company repeatedly when they need a space cleared quickly, completely, and in a timely manner. Clients know that when they place a service request with the company, they will receive a quick reply and get the job done with minimal turnaround time.Nelson Huggins is proud to note that Black Dog Junk Removal enjoys a five-star rating on Google, with more than 300 reviews from local clients. This consistent high rating reflects the work ethic, professionalism, friendliness, and dependability that the team brings to each job that they handle, whether it is clearing infrastructure from a leased office space or removing unwanted furniture and clutter from a family’s garage. The hard-earned reputation of the Black Dog team has led to expanded opportunities in Charleston, Summerville, Mount Pleasant, and other areas in the Lowcountry, and Nelson looks forward to growing the business even more in the second half of 2026.Junk removal is an undesirable task, but a necessary one in many cases, especially when commercial property is involved. When tenants move out of leased spaces, they often leave equipment, shelving, desks, chairs, and other furniture behind. In order to get the space ready for a new tenant, the debris needs to be removed as soon as possible. The same is true with residential space, when rented homes need to be cleared in order to allow new renters to move in quickly. Property owners in the Charleston area have learned that Black Dog Junk Removal responds quickly to cleanout requests and can be trusted to do the job according to expectations every time.Residential and commercial property owners can hire Black Dog Junk Removal through the company’s website, blackdogjunkremoval.com . Teams handle removal of junk of all types, including large, bulky items like furniture and hot tubs. Their services free up garages, sheds, spare rooms, offices, and other spaces for families to use again. Black Dog also provides junk removal for schools, hotels, office buildings, healthcare facilities, and other areas where debris is left behind during a transition.

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