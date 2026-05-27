SUMMER CHARTERS FOR CHARLESTON YACHT TOURS QUICKLY SELLING OUT

Charleston Yacht Tours encourages guests planning summer harbor outings in Charleston, SC, to reserve soon, as available tour dates are filling quickly.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston Yacht Tours is a private charter company offering tours for groups of various sizes on the beautiful Charleston, South Carolina harbor. While the company offers tours all year round for corporate outings, bachelorette parties, and other special events, the summer is particularly busy. The four boats owned by Charleston Yacht Tours are quickly being booked for events throughout the summer of 2026, especially weekends and holidays.Charleston Yacht Tours has gained attention in recent years for their high quality experiences , and has been featured on local television. The company’s boats regularly participate in special events, such as the annual Holiday Boat Parade, giving them a high degree of visibility among local residents and making them a sought-after destination for tourists visiting the area.With numbers of out-of-town visitors already increasing greatly following the end of the school year in May, the captains who pilot for Charleston Yacht Tours are out on the water much more frequently. Families and couples often book tours of the harbor at sunset, taking in the beautiful Charleston skyline, the iconic Arthur Ravenel Bridge, and the historic sites of Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie. Fishing enthusiasts benefit from the knowledge and expertise of the company’s captains, exploring spots known mainly to the locals.Captain Tom Yenkner, one of the leading boat operators at Charleston Yacht Tours, likes to joke with guests that the dolphins in Charleston’s harbor have once again voted for them as the best cruise in Charleston. Guests are indeed likely to view dolphins up close during their boat tours, as they tend to follow yachts and put on a show for humans whenever they can. In addition to watching the other forms of wildlife that live in and around the harbor, guests can book a swim during tours of a minimum length, enjoying the cold sea water under the hot sun for an unforgettable and unique experience.A corporate dinner, milestone celebration, or team building activity can be made even more memorable by having the friendly, expert captains of Charleston Yacht Tours host. Boats range from small to large in order to accommodate various sized groups, and all four boats are equipped with comfortable restrooms and other amenities to ensure that everyone has a great time on the water.Families visiting the Charleston area in the summer of 2026 can inquire about availability for their vacation dates on the organization’s website, charlestonyachttours.com . Companies looking to book a sunset cruise for their annual employee appreciation dinner or other special event should get their specific date requests in as soon as possible. Groups have a better chance of finding available dates during weekdays and mornings, when demand is lower. More details about the fishing, swimming, sightseeing, and celebration opportunities available on Charleston harbor are available from the local experts at Charleston Yacht Tours.

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