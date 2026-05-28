ROOTER MAN OF SC MARKS 20 YEARS IN BUSINESS

Rooter Man of SC celebrates 20 years of providing trusted, family-owned plumbing services throughout the greater Charleston area.

LOWCOUNTRY, SC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooter Man of SC was founded just over 20 years ago by Charleston entrepreneur Nelson Huggins. On the occasion of the company’s 20th anniversary, Nelson is still the president of Rooter Man of SC, and he notes that the business is doing better than ever, thanks to an incredible team and a longstanding commitment to excellent customer service.Companies that provide plumbing services are heavily dependent on reputation, and in the modern age that largely means online reviews . Today, Rooter Man SC enjoys more than 150 reviews on ReviewBuzz and nearly 600 reviews on Google, providing a consistently stellar opinion of the company’s workmanship on the part of the public. Residential and commercial customers in Summerville, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, and other cities in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina appreciate the quick response times, friendly attitudes of technicians, and dependability that are hallmarks of the business.Part of the secret to the success of Rooter Man of SC in the past two decades has been Nelson Huggin’s interest in training the next generation of plumbing experts. Nelson maintains close connections with area high schools, communicating with students in person to present the opportunities associated with a career in the trades. Several young people have joined the Rooter Man SC team as apprentices, building their skills and taking on more responsibilities within the company as they gain experience.Nelson’s son, Bear, is one of those team members that joined at a young age, and he has become the primary team member responsible for backflow testing . This important plumbing service requires state certification and ongoing refresher courses, and commercial clients in the Charleston area benefit from the ability to have this service provided by a local plumbing provider that they already know and trust.As a local company that is headquartered here in the Lowcountry, Rooter Man of SC is able to offer faster response times than most of its competitors. Homeowners with common plumbing emergencies such as clogged drains or water main leaks call Rooter Man of SC when they need a technician to arrive as soon as possible to mitigate damage and conduct repairs or replacement of damaged components.Commercial plumbing services offered by Rooter Man of SC include backflow equipment testing, storm drain cleaning, and maintenance and repairs for large scale systems such as commercial kitchens and institutional sewer lines.Homeowners and property managers in the greater Charleston area can get more information about Rooter Man of SC and its plumbing services on the organization’s website, rootermansc.com . In addition to emergency repairs, customers can get expert inspections of water heaters, pipes, and other plumbing infrastructure in their building to find out whether they need to be serviced with preventive maintenance. Technicians also sell and install new equipment, and can provide helpful advice on what units are ideal for each customer’s unique situation.

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