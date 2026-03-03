The Trauma Informed Academy Expands Services with HOPE Framework Programming

The TIA adds HOPE programming.

Board Member Ann E. Ellison Leads New Initiative

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trauma Informed Academy (TIA) announces the launch of comprehensive programming in HOPE (Healthy Outcomes of Positive Experiences), led by TIA board member Ann E. Ellison, a certified HOPE Facilitator trained through Tufts University's National Resource Center. The evidence-based HOPE framework will be integrated into TIA's existing trauma-responsive offerings across healthcare, congregational, and civic settings beginning this spring, marking a significant expansion of services that address both adversity and the intentional cultivation of resilience.The HOPE framework represents a paradigm shift in how organizations approach trauma-informed care. Rather than focusing solely on adverse experiences and their effects, HOPE provides a research-backed approach that actively promotes positive experiences proven to build resilience and buffer against adversity. Developed by Tufts Medical Center and supported by the JPB Foundation, the framework is grounded in neuroscience research demonstrating that positive experiences create measurable changes in brain development and function—changes that support healing and healthy growth even in the face of significant challenges.The framework centers on four evidence-based building blocks that support healthy development across the lifespan: nurturing relationships with adults and peers, safe and equitable environments for living and learning, opportunities for social and civic engagement, and spaces for social and emotional growth. Research published in JAMA Pediatrics demonstrates that these positive experiences reduce the likelihood of adult depression and poor mental health outcomes, even among individuals who have experienced significant adversity in childhood."Hope is one of the most powerful protective factors we have," said Elizabeth Power , founder of The Trauma Informed Academy. "When we combine trauma-responsive approaches with the intentional cultivation of positive experiences, we give people practical tools to not just survive, but to thrive. This isn't about toxic positivity or pretending adversity doesn't exist. It's about understanding that our brains are wired to grow in response to positive experiences just as they're affected by negative ones. Ann's expertise in bringing HOPE into diverse settings—from hospital systems to faith communities—makes this partnership a natural fit for our mission."Ann E. Ellison brings more than 35 years of healthcare experience to this work, with deep expertise in both clinical and community-based settings. As Director of Interfaith Health for M Health Fairview in Minnesota, Ellison has spent her career building bridges between healthcare systems and the communities they serve. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work, a Master of Arts in Health and Human Services Administration from St. Mary's University in Winona, Minnesota, and carries specialized training in Risking Connection in Faith Communities, a curriculum designed to support faith leaders working with trauma survivors.Her certification as a HOPE Facilitator through Tufts University positions her to bring evidence-based positive experience programming to communities often underserved by traditional mental health resources. Ellison's unique ability to translate complex neuroscience and trauma research into accessible, culturally responsive programming for faith communities, healthcare workers, and civic organizations has made her a sought-after trainer and consultant throughout the Upper Midwest."The HOPE framework shifts our focus from asking 'what's wrong?' to also asking 'what's strong?'" said Ellison. "This doesn't mean ignoring adversity or trauma. It means recognizing that positive experiences have measurable neurobiological effects—they literally change how our brains develop and heal. When we understand this, we can be more intentional about creating the conditions where people can access these protective experiences, whether that's in a hospital room, a congregation hall, or a community center."The integration of HOPE programming into TIA's offerings reflects a growing recognition that sustainable resilience requires more than crisis intervention or trauma response alone. By training healthcare workers, faith leaders, and civic organizations to actively identify, celebrate, and promote positive experiences, TIA aims to address what Elizabeth calls "quiet cracking"—the stage before burnout when people are operating beyond their stress capacity but haven't yet reached crisis.This preventive approach aligns with TIA's established TR-EQ (Trauma-Responsive Emotional Intelligence) framework and resilience programming based on the Seven Cs model. Together, these evidence-based methodologies provide organizations with a comprehensive toolkit for supporting both individual wellbeing and systemic organizational health. "We're not just preventing crisis," Elizabeth noted. "We're teaching people how to maintain access to joy, connection, and meaning even in the face of ongoing challenges. That's what makes this work both trauma-responsive and deeply humanistic. It honors the reality of people's struggles while also honoring their capacity for growth, connection, and resilience."The HOPE framework has shown particular promise in healthcare settings, where providers encounter individuals navigating chronic stress, grief, and trauma on a daily basis. By shifting organizational culture to recognize and promote positive experiences and strengths alongside identifying risks and problems, healthcare systems can create environments that support both patient healing and provider sustainability.Beginning in May 2026, TIA will offer HOPE training, consultation services, and facilitator certification pathways alongside its established programming. Healthcare organizations, congregations, and civic groups interested in bringing HOPE-informed approaches to their communities can contact The Trauma Informed Academy for more information about customized training, organizational implementation, and ongoing technical assistance.About The Trauma Informed AcademyThe Trauma Informed Academy provides trauma-responsive education and resilience programming for healthcare workers and organizations. Founded by Elizabeth Power, M.Ed., The TIA offers evidence-based training that addresses burnout prevention, emotional intelligence, and organizational transformation through accessible online and in-person formats. The TIA's work is grounded in the understanding that supporting individual resilience and addressing systemic factors are equally essential to creating healthy, sustainable organizations.

