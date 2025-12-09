Nashville NonProfit Founder Receives Two Global Health and Wellness Education Awards

Why resilience skills are critical Everyone is impacted by overwhelming events.

Trauma Informed Academy 's Elizabeth Power Recognized for Pioneering Learning to Master Quiet Cracking, Trauma, Resilience

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trauma Informed Academy's founder, Elizabeth Power M.Ed., received two prestigious Fluxx awards at a ceremony held at the JW Marriott Resort in Las Vegas before an audience of over 500 health and wellness leaders and innovators. Power was honored with the Global Pioneer Award for Global Leader in Resilience Focused Learning in Healthcare and as the Innovator in Blended Healing Methodologies in Health and Wellness award, recognizing her groundbreaking contributions to trauma-responsive emotional intelligence development , resilience, and coping with change The Trauma Informed Academy, based in Nashville, Tennessee, offers 24/7 accessible learning in short online lessons supported by monthly training calls and assessments. The learning serves people in healthcare including staff, patients, and their allies; educators including administration and staff, and people working in the corporate enviroinment where "quiet cracking" reflects the challenges of our times. The organization's work is rooted in robust adult learning methods and spans two complementary approaches to wellness and healing.Power's resilience focused work is grounded in Ginsberg's 7C model, incorporating relational practices to strengthen protective factors that buffer past experiences and support sturdiness in the present. The model is a simple schema that can be paired with feedback and support for skills development, social events, rewards and contests and more. It helps reduce the challenges caused by being chronically overwhelmed by health, life, or political events.The Innovator in Blended Healing Methodologies award recognizes Power's development of the Trauma-Responsive Emotional Intelligence (TREQ) model, emotional intelligence through a trauma-responsive lens. This approach reduces the impact of difficult experiences and makes healing easier reducing the time, trauma, and costs associated with healing."The TIA's vision is to support people in strengthening protective factors that reduce stress, mitigate the impact pf past negative experiences, and promote higher levels of wellness in the present," said Power. "These awards affirm that accessible, trauma-responsive education can transform lives—whether that's a child in congregate care in Zambia gaining confidence in mathematics because their teachers are using trauma-responsive teaching skills, a healthcare worker feeling their compassion for themselves and others strengthen, or a survivor who feels the work transformed their life. This work creates pathways to healing that honor people's experiences while giving them practical tools for wellness. They literally change rtheir lives and their stories."The Fluxx Global Pioneer Award celebrates innovations that advance resilience education on a global scale, particularly those that make evidence-based practices accessible to underserved populations. The Innovator in Blended Healing Methodologies award recognizes pioneering approaches that integrate multiple healing frameworks to support holistic wellness. The TIA offers self-directed online learning, blended learning, speaking and consulting.

