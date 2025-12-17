Trauma Informed Academy Founder Recognized for Innovation in Healthcare Education

Everyone is impacted by overwhelming events.

The Trauma Informed Academy announced that founder Elizabeth Power, M.Ed., was awarded for her innovative education in trauma informed processes.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trauma Informed Academy announced that founder Elizabeth Power, M.Ed., has been honored with two prestigious international awards recognizing her groundbreaking contributions to trauma-informed education in healthcare settings. Power received the Global Pioneer Award for Global Leader in Resilience Focused Learning in Healthcare and the Innovation in Blended Healing Methodologies in Health and Wellness award, both presented by Fluxx.The awards recognize Power's development of accessible, evidence-based and -informed programs that address the growing crisis of burnout and trauma exposure among healthcare workers while simultaneously improving patient outcomes and organizational effectiveness."We're seeing an epidemic of what I call "quiet cracking" in healthcare – professionals who are silently breaking under the weight of chronic trauma exposure," said Power. "Our programs give organizations a way to reduce this silent burnout while supporting better patient outcomes. When healthcare workers deepen their emotional intelligence and resilience thgrough trauma-responsive leses, everyone benefits – the staff, the patients, and the bottom line."The Trauma Informed Academy operates in the trauma-responsive education space, offering 24/7 accessible online and hybrid learning programs designed to meet healthcare professionals where they are. Power's work centers on two evidence-based and evidence-informed models that have demonstrated measurable impact across multiple settings. Power's instructional design is evidence-based.The first, built on Ginsberg's 7C model, provides resilience-focused programming specifically designed for healthcare workers facing chronic stress and trauma exposure. This approach helps professionals develop seven core competencies: competence, confidence, connection, character, contribution, coping, and control. Research shows that these elements work together to build lasting resilience in high-stress environments.The second framework, the Trauma-Responsive Emotional Intelligence (TR-EQ) model, helps individuals develop emotional intelligence (EQ) through a trauma-responsive lens. This innovative approach recognizes that traditional emotional intelligence training often overlooks how trauma affects a person's ability to regulate emotions, build relationships, and make decisions under stress."Our approach increases clinician capacity by providing individual learning that genuinely supports healing," Power explained. "Healthcare workers aren't just delivering care – they're absorbing trauma every day. We help them process that experience in ways that help them be more effective professionals and healthier people."The impact of Power's programs extends beyond individual wellbeing. Organizations implementing The Trauma Informed Academy's interventions have reported improved staff morale, enhanced quality of care, increased productivity, and better retention rates. In one notable case, disengaged healthcare workers who participated in Power's workplace interventions showed significant improvements across all these metrics.The programs have also demonstrated effectiveness in educational settings internationally. Students in Zambia who participated in resilience-focused programming showed substantial increases in math scores, demonstrating how trauma-responsive approaches can unlock learning potential even in resource-limited environments.Power's work addresses documented gaps in workforce support. Recent research shows that burnout among healthcare workers leads to decreased quality of care, higher turnover rates, increased medical errors, and compromised patient safety. By providing accessible, evidence-based training that reduces healing time, trauma exposure, and associated costs, The Trauma Informed Academy offers a systemic solution that complements traditional counseling and therapy approaches.The 24/7 accessibility of the programs recognizes the reality of healthcare workers' schedules and the immediate nature of their needs. Whether someone is processing a difficult shift at 2 a.m. or seeking professional development during a rare break, the platform provides support when it's needed most."Individuals who engage with our programs consistently get what others with higher levels of EQ get: better job opportunities, higher wages, and improved relationships," Power noted. "When you deepen emotional intelligence and resilience in a trauma-responsive way, it changes everything – your career trajectory, your earning potential, and your ability to connect with others. Life is just better."The dual awards from Fluxx recognize Power's unique contribution to healthcare education: the integration of rigorous, evidence-based methodology with genuine accessibility and a deep understanding of how trauma affects learning and healing. Her blended approach combines the flexibility of online learning with the connection of hybrid programming, creating pathways for both organizational transformation and individual growth.Healthcare organizations and businesses interested in implementing trauma-responsive programming can contact The Trauma Informed Academy at 615-714-6389 or elizabeth@the-tia.org. Individuals seeking to develop greater resilience and deepend emotional intelligence through trauma-responsive learning can reach out to the TIA in the same way.For more information about The Trauma Informed Academy, visit the-tia.org.###About The Trauma Informed AcademyThe Trauma Informed Academy is a Nashville-based organization dedicated to providing accessible education that focuses on health and wellbeing through trauma-responsive education. Through 24/7 online and hybrid learning programs, the Academy helps healthcare workers, organizations, and individuals develop greater resilience and deepen emotional intelligence in ways that support healing, improve outcomes, and create lasting positive change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.