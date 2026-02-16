Fairhope Aerospace Expands Capabilities and Invests in Next-Generation Aircraft Support

Fairhope Aerospace today announced a significant expansion of its component repair and test capabilities.

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fairhope Aerospace today announced a significant expansion of its component repair and test capabilities, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting the evolving needs of commercial and military aircraft operators. Throughout 2025, Fairhope added more than 300 unique part numbers to its already extensive aircraft component repair capabilities list, while also upgrading and enhancing test equipment to better support modern aircraft platforms such as the Boeing 787, 737 MAX, Airbus A320neo, A220, and other next-generation fleets.These investments ensure Fairhope Aerospace can provide faster, more comprehensive, and more technically advanced support for hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, and related component repairs as global fleets continue to modernize.“Aircraft technology is advancing rapidly, and our customers expect their repair partners to keep pace,” said Kenneth McCammon, General Manager of Fairhope Aerospace. “We spend a lot of time listening to the voice of the customer, what they need today and what they will need tomorrow. Our goal is to be the go-to source for hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, and related component support, delivering high-quality repaired components at the right time, with market-leading on-wing reliability.”Alongside capability growth, Fairhope Aerospace continues to make safety, quality, and compliance a core priority, most prominently demonstrated through SMS compliance. The company also maintains ASA-100 accreditation and is AS9110 certified, reflecting a robust quality management system aligned with the highest aerospace industry standards. In further recognition of its consistent performance and operational excellence, Fairhope Aerospace has just received its 8th Diamond Award over the last 9 years. Fairhope is a Certified Veteran-Owned Small Business, underscoring its commitment to integrity, accountability, and service.“These certifications and recognitions are not just plaques on the wall; they represent the way we operate every day,” added Kenneth McCammon. “As we grow, we remain focused on doing it the right way, with disciplined processes, strong quality controls, and a culture that puts safety and customer requirements first.”With expanded capabilities, upgraded test infrastructure, and a continued focus on safety, quality, and customer responsiveness, Fairhope Aerospace is positioned to support both current and next-generation aircraft fleets well into the future.About Fairhope AerospaceFairhope Aerospace is an SMS Compliant FAA Part 145 component repair station specializing in hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, and related aircraft components for commercial, military, and business aviation markets. Based in Fairhope, Alabama, the company delivers high-reliability repairs backed by strong quality systems, responsive customer service, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

