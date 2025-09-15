Fairhope Aerospace Earns SBA Veteran-Owned Small Business Certification

Fairhope Aerospace, a leading Part 145 repair station proudly announces that it has received the SBA Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) Certification.

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aero-mark MRO, LLC dba Fairhope Aerospace , a leading FAA/EASA-certified Part 145 repair station proudly announces that it has officially received the SBA Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) Certification.This recognition from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) formally acknowledges Fairhope Aerospace as a verified, veteran-owned business, strengthening its ability to compete for federal contracts and partner with organizations seeking to support veteran entrepreneurs.“We are honored to achieve SBA Veteran-Owned Certification. This designation is not only a testament to our commitment to excellence but also highlights our dedication to the values of service, integrity, and leadership,” said Kenneth McCammon, General Manager of Fairhope Aerospace. “As a veteran-led company, we take pride in bringing the same discipline and mission-focus from military service into our work for clients.”Expanding Opportunities & Partnerships:With this certification, Fairhope Aerospace joins a select group of businesses eligible for set-aside opportunities with government agencies and prime contractors. This milestone will help expand the company’s reach, foster new partnerships, and increase its ability to serve both public and private sector clients.About SBA Veteran-Owned Certification:The SBA’s Veteran-Owned Small Business Certification program validates the ownership and control of businesses operated by U.S. military veterans. It enables verified companies to access contracting advantages, resources, and recognition across industries.Fairhope Aerospace provides comprehensive aerospace services, including MRO support, engineering solutions, and supply chain management, ensuring superior quality and safety in every project. This new certification sets the company apart in the competitive aerospace industry, reaffirming its role as an industry leader.About Fairhope Aerospace:Fairhope Aerospace is an FAA/EASA certified part 145 repair station that provides the highest quality of service and cost-effective repair solutions for their customers. Their team of experienced professionals are committed to providing the highest level of customer service and quality to ensure that they exceed their customers’ expectations. Fairhope Aerospace has a long-standing commitment to safety and quality and are dedicated to providing the best possible service to all customers.

The Fairhope Aerospace Difference

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.