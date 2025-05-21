Fairhope Aerospace Expands Asset Trading Team with Key Hire of Marcellus Montalvo as Asset Sales Manager

Fairhope Aerospace is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcellus Montalvo, a strategic addition to the company's growing Asset Trading and Sales team.

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fairhope Aerospace is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcellus Montalvo as Asset Sales Manager, a strategic addition to the company's growing Asset Trading and Sales team. This move underscores Fairhope Aerospace’s commitment to strengthening its leadership and expertise in aviation asset sales and lifecycle management.Montalvo brings a wealth of experience from across the aviation industry. He began his career in his family’s component repair facility, where he advanced from Repair Administrator to President. His career has spanned multiple facets of aviation operations, including quality assurance, inventory management, and business development. Notably, he has led successful acquisition initiatives and secured long-term contracts across both government and commercial markets.Prior to joining Fairhope Aerospace, Montalvo broadened his professional capabilities in Product Management at ABB, a global technology leader. His return to aviation marks a continued passion for the industry and a drive to support innovation and growth in asset trading.“We are thrilled to welcome Marcellus to our team,” said Kenneth McCammon, General Manager at Fairhope Aerospace. “His leadership, strategic insight, and hands-on industry knowledge will be instrumental as we expand our asset trading capabilities while also leveraging his background in component MRO to deliver greater value to our customers worldwide.”Outside the office, Montalvo enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons, and is an avid Pickleball enthusiast.This appointment is part of Fairhope Aerospace’s broader initiative to grow its Asset Trading division, invest in top-tier talent, and reinforce its position as a trusted partner in aviation asset solutions.About Fairhope Aerospace- Fairhope Aerospace is an FAA/EASA certified part 145 repair station that provides the highest quality of service and cost-effective repair solutions to our customers. Our team of experienced professionals are committed to providing the highest level of customer service and quality to ensure that we exceed our customers’ expectations. We have a long-standing commitment to safety and quality and are dedicated to providing the best possible service to our customers.

