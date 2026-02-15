RE: Rutland Barracks / Missing Person

Jeffery Beyer was located safely. Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

From: Mulderry, Sean

Sent: Sunday, February 15, 2026 3:16 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: Rutland Barracks / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4001108

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Mulderry

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 2/14/2026 at approximately 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burr Pond Rd, Sudbury, VT

MISSING PERSON: Jeffery Beyer

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police are seeking assistance locating Jeffery Beyer, who was last seen leaving a residence in Sudbury, VT, at approximately 1200 hours on 2/14/2026. Jeffery was believed to be traveling to a nearby grocery store in a Grey 2016 Ram Promaster City. He was described as having short grey hair, wearing grey pants, a red down parka jacket, and a white bucket hat. A photo of Jeffery is attached.

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information on Jeffery’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit