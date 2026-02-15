RE: Rutland Barracks / Missing Person
Jeffery Beyer was located safely. Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
From: Mulderry, Sean
Sent: Sunday, February 15, 2026 3:16 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Rutland Barracks / Missing Person
CASE#: 26B4001108
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Mulderry
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 2/14/2026 at approximately 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burr Pond Rd, Sudbury, VT
MISSING PERSON: Jeffery Beyer
AGE: 79
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police are seeking assistance locating Jeffery Beyer, who was last seen leaving a residence in Sudbury, VT, at approximately 1200 hours on 2/14/2026. Jeffery was believed to be traveling to a nearby grocery store in a Grey 2016 Ram Promaster City. He was described as having short grey hair, wearing grey pants, a red down parka jacket, and a white bucket hat. A photo of Jeffery is attached.
The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information on Jeffery’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
