MPD Investigating Petworth Fatal Crash

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday in the Petworth neighborhood.

On Friday, February 13, 2026, at approximately 2:06 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to a traffic crash involving a trash truck and an electric bicycle in the 4100 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest, near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Upshur Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man and a woman, who were both on an electric bicycle, suffering injuries from the collision. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the woman, who was the passenger on the bicycle, to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries. After all lifesaving measures failed, the man operating the bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation determined that the trash truck and the e-bike were both traveling northeast in the 4100 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest, and approached the intersection with Upshur Street at the same time. The trash truck made a right turn into the 900 block of Upshur Street, Northwest, when the front right section of the truck struck the e-bike. The trash truck did not remain on the scene.

With the assistance of video review by MPD’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), the trash truck was located in Hyattsville, Maryland. Detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit have identified the truck driver and the investigation is ongoing.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Kenny Jimmenez Rivera, of Northwest, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###