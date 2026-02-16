HarmoniqOS Launches AssessOS to Eliminate CMMC Assessment Bottleneck

AssessOS Triage Queue showing grouped findings with severity levels, objective mappings, and workflow actions. Full provenance: Every finding traces back to source evidence, detection rule, and cryptographic verification. AssessOS workflow: Evidence in, findings out. 608 schemas, 10,358 detection rules, 320 objective mappings.

Fully airgapped assessment platform with 608 evidence schemas and 10,000+ detection rules now available for pilot. Two slots open before Q2.

The actual assessment - the expertise, the judgment - that's the easy part. Getting there is where the time disappears. AssessOS eliminates that friction.” — Cody Ford, CEO, HarmoniqOS

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HarmoniqOS , a cognitive architecture company, today announced the availability of AssessOS , a fully airgapped CMMC assessment platform designed for consultants, assessors, and managed service providers navigating the post-deadline enforcement landscape.The CMMC enforcement window opened in December 2025. Defense industrial base subcontractors are already losing contract opportunities for failing to demonstrate compliance progress. With full enforcement escalating toward October 2026, assessment professionals face a mounting backlog and a tooling gap that AssessOS directly addresses.The Problem: Friction Before JudgmentCMMC assessments are not difficult because the framework is complicated. They are difficult because of the friction that precedes any actual assessment work.Before an assessor can render a single judgment, they must collect evidence from dozens of security tools, parse exports in varying formats, correlate configurations across systems, and manually search through thousands of log lines looking for misconfigurations buried in massive exports. A single CrowdStrike export can contain thousands of rows. An identity provider audit log can span tens of thousands of entries. Firewall configurations, vulnerability scans, patch compliance reports, DLP classifications; each in different formats, each requiring manual review.The math is brutal. A mid-sized assessment might involve 50 to 100 evidence files. Conservative estimates put manual review time at 30 to 40 hours before an assessor can even begin applying professional judgment. That time compounds across every engagement, creating capacity constraints that limit how many assessments a consultant or MSP can realistically deliver."The actual assessment - the expertise, the professional judgment - that's the straightforward part," said Cody Ford, CEO of HarmoniqOS. "Getting to the point where you can apply that judgment is where the time disappears. AssessOS eliminates that friction."The Solution: Evidence In, Findings OutAssessOS ingests evidence from over 608 supported tool schemas: endpoint protection platforms, identity providers, firewall configurations, policy documents, vulnerability scanners, patch management systems, and audit logs. The platform automatically classifies evidence by vendor and schema type, evaluates it against CMMC objectives using deterministic SQL-based detection rules, and surfaces findings mapped to specific practices.The workflow is direct. Upload evidence files in any supported format. AssessOS recognizes the schema automatically - no manual tagging, no template mapping, no configuration. Detection rules fire against the evidence, evaluating technical controls, policy alignment, and audit trail completeness. Findings surface within seconds, grouped by pattern, prioritized by severity, and mapped to the 320 CMMC objectives they address.Key capabilities include:- 608 evidence schemas covering CrowdStrike, Microsoft Defender, SentinelOne, Okta, Entra ID, Palo Alto, Tenable, SCCM, and dozens of other major security vendors- 10,358 detection rules built from real-world tool outputs and tested against over 100,000 pieces of synthetic evidence- 320 objective mappings covering CMMC Level 2 practices- Full provenance chain with cryptographic HMAC verification for every finding- Global search across all uploaded evidence files - one query surfaces every appearance of a user, hostname, or policy reference across the entire evidence set- Triage queue with pattern-based grouping for efficient review- Compliance analysis dashboard showing objectives addressed, integrity scores, evidence coverage gaps, and finding distributionUnlike AI-powered tools prone to hallucination and inconsistent outputs, AssessOS uses deterministic rule logic. The same evidence produces the same findings every time. Every finding traces back to a specific evidence file, row number, and detection rule. Assessors see exactly what triggered each finding and make their own professional determination. Nothing is hidden. Nothing is fabricated.Built for Regulated EnvironmentsAssessOS runs fully airgapped. There is no cloud component. No API calls. No telemetry. Evidence never leaves the user's environment.The platform ships as a standalone executable with zero external dependencies - no installation, no runtime prerequisites, no network connection required. Download it, run it, upload evidence. The entire assessment workflow operates on local infrastructure.This architecture ensures DFARS compliance by design and eliminates the data exfiltration concerns that prevent adoption of cloud-based assessment tools in sensitive environments. For consultants and MSPs working with defense contractors, the airgapped design removes the security conversation entirely. There is no third-party data processing to explain, no subprocessor agreements to negotiate, no risk assessment to conduct."The clients we serve handle CUI," Ford said. "They cannot send their security evidence to a cloud platform, and we would not ask them to. AssessOS was designed from day one to operate where the data lives."Pilot Program UnderwayAssessOS pilot agreements are currently in progress with assessment consultancies, and two additional pilot slots are available before Q2 2026. The pilot program targets consultants and MSPs actively performing CMMC readiness assessments who need to increase assessment capacity without compromising thoroughness or audit defensibility.Pilot participants receive direct access to the AssessOS platform, onboarding support, and a feedback channel to shape product development priorities. In exchange, HarmoniqOS gains real-world validation across diverse evidence environments and assessment workflows."We're looking for assessment professionals who feel the friction daily," Ford said. "The ones who know exactly how many hours disappear into evidence review before they can start doing the work they're actually good at. If that resonates, we want to talk."Interested parties can view a full product demonstration at assessos.io and inquire about pilot availability through the site.About HarmoniqOSHarmoniqOS is a cognitive architecture company building deterministic AI frameworks for compliance, assessment, and governance applications. The company's technology foundation emphasizes verifiable, explainable, and auditable AI-assisted decision support - designed for regulated industries where hallucination and inconsistency are unacceptable.AssessOS is the company's first commercial compliance product, applying HarmoniqOS cognitive architecture principles to the CMMC assessment bottleneck. Future products will extend the platform to additional compliance frameworks and assessment domains.For more information, visit assessos.io.

AssessOS: CMMC Assessment Platform Demo | Evidence In, Findings Out | Fully Airgapped

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.