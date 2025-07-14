HarmoniqOS Achieves True AI Memory: Year-Old Microsoft Defender Conversation Resumes With Full Context

HarmoniqOS demonstrates persistent AI memory with real-time cryptographic audit trails Cryptographic signatures make every AI operation tamper-proof and court-admissible - from memory recall to trait extraction. Validated across 737,852 real-world tokens, PASMS achieves 91-93% compression while maintaining 100% fidelity for business goals and objectives. The system intelligently prioritizes critical business information during compression.

PASMS technology compresses 21,000 tokens to under 1,000 while maintaining operational fidelity - validated across 60 enterprise conversations

Black box AI is dead. This is governed cognition with cryptographic proof.” — Cody Ford - Founder of HarmoniqOS

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HarmoniqOS demonstrated today what every major AI company has failed to achieve: true conversational memory that persists across sessions, models, and time. In a live demonstration, the system successfully resumed a technical discussion about Microsoft Defender and Azure Log Analytics from nearly a year ago, with the AI immediately recalling specific troubleshooting steps, KQL syntax, and unresolved compliance items."We compressed 21,000 tokens from a Microsoft Defender troubleshooting session down to under 1,000 tokens - a 95% reduction," explained Cody Ford, creator of HarmoniqOS and former Fortune 500 GRC leader. "When we loaded it into a fresh session today, the AI didn't just retrieve facts - it knew exactly what we were troubleshooting, which vulnerabilities we'd identified, and what compliance items remained unresolved."The breakthrough comes from HarmoniqOS's PASMS (Persistent AI Session Management System) engine, which has been validated across 60 real-world enterprise conversations totaling 737,852 tokens. The system achieves consistent 91-93% compression while maintaining 75.4% average fidelity for enterprise use cases - with zero complete failures. Unlike vector databases that simply store documents, PASMS preserves the complete cognitive state including technical context, decision history, and unresolved issues.For enterprises, this solves the critical deployment barrier of AI amnesia. The technology has been proven on Fortune 500 GRC discussions, NIST compliance frameworks, and technical specifications - achieving up to 96% fidelity on critical business conversations. Every memory operation is cryptographically hashed and logged in real-time, creating tamper-proof audit trails that are admissible in court. The live demonstration showed this in action, with SHA-256 hashes generated for every operation from memory loading to semantic search."Black box AI is dead. This is governed cognition ," said Ford. "Our validation proves that enterprises can now have AI assistants that remember months or years of context while maintaining full compliance. We're compressing 10x more conversation history than any competitor, with 6 patents filed protecting the technology. It's production-ready and available for strategic acquisition today."About HarmoniqOSHarmoniqOS is the cognitive trust layer that makes any LLM enterprise-deployable. With 6 patents filed and validation across 737,852 real-world tokens, it's the infrastructure that enables persistent, compliant, and explainable enterprise AI.

HarmoniqOS Compliance Demo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.